Draka UC400 Cat.6 U/UTP B2ca fire protection cable now available in a Reelex Box

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions optimises data copper cable UC400 23 Cat.6 U/UTP LSHF D65 B2ca

Cologne, 26th February 2021 – BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) of Prysmian Group has optimised the design of its Draka UC400 23 Cat.6 U/UTP LSHF D65 B2ca. The copper cable in the demanding CPR fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1 is now available from a 305 metre Reelex Box. With a cable diameter of 6.1 mm, the lightweight, extremely compact and flexible Draka cable is particularly easy and quick to install. The electrical performance comply with category 6 of EN 50173 and EN 50288. The new network cable is mainly used in public sector buildings (schools, hospitals, airports, etc.) and in office buildings.

“We have put significant resources into developing the enhanced design of the UC400 D65 cable,” says Zoran Borcic, Product Manager Copper Cables, BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group. “To ensure that the D65 network cable fully complies with CPR fire rating B2ca, we were previously only able to offer it on a cable reel. The Reelex process in a box has a negative impact on the resulting CPR classification,” Borcic continues. The structure and integrity of the Draka cable would have been lost if the BU MMS had run the B2ca-D65 cable directly from the production line onto a drum in the previous design. The fact that BU MMS can now provide it in a Reelex box is mainly due to a number of material technology developments, an optimised cable construction design and the fine-tuning of the manufacturing process.

Defying fire

The Draka UC400 network cable meets all the criteria of the demanding fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. With its lowest smoke development, delayed heat release, reduced flame spread and low release of corrosive gases, it makes an important contribution to preventive fire protection. The fire protection cable provides full electrical power according to category 6 of EN 50173 and EN 50288 without affecting the data transmission rate. With a cable diameter of 6.1 mm and the application from a 305 metre Reelex Box, MMS offers a very light, flexible and installation-friendly network cable.

Here you can find more information about the Draka UC400 Cat.6 U/UTP LSHF D65 B2ca.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

http://www.prysmiangroup.com

