DuoVane: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Presents the New Generation of Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions introduces DuoVane®, a new series of rotary vane vacuum pumps. Usable worldwide, reliable and efficient, they are the optimized successors to the proven pumps from the Pascal and DuoLine series.

The DuoVane vacuum pumps achieve a pumping speed of 6 to 22 m³/h. Equipped with a motor that corresponds to the energy efficiency class IE2, these pumps ensure an uncomplicated operation worldwide. The quiet operation results in a more pleasant working environment. The DuoVane is equipped with an improved safety valve at the inlet to increase safety in the event of application errors. In addition, the pumps have improved water vapor compatibility, which makes them more robust, especially for use in freeze drying, sterilization and HVAC. Other typical areas of application include the generation of fore-vacuum for turbomolecular vacuum pumps, for example in accelerators or in battery production. Analytical devices such as electron microscopes or mass spectrometers are also equipped with rotary vane pumps.

Innovation meets tried and tested

„Even for proven products, there comes a day when a successor is launched,“ explains Marcel Merkardt, product manager for rotary vane pumps at Pfeiffer. To enable uncomplicated system integration of the new pumps, they have the same dimensions as their predecessors. „The DuoVane combines the advantages of our two proven series Pascal and DuoLine and enables our customers to use the known high vacuum performance with low energy consumption.“

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

