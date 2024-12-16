E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dubai: Accelerator for Digitization

Switzerland, December 2024 -The Middle East and Africa are experiencing a rapid evolution in EInvoicing and VAT reporting. Following the success of the 2nd E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in February 2024, the event will return to Dubai from February 10 to 12, 2025.

The Middle East has emerged as a global hotspot for fintech innovation, fostering an ecosystem that attracts entrepreneurs, investors, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. In this context, the 2025 edition of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will focus on the region’s unique requirements and experiences, with a particular emphasis on the UAE“s pioneering efforts in digital transformation. The UAE“s comprehensive plan to expand e-invoicing compliance by 2026 demonstrates its strong commitment to innovation and the acceleration of digital transformation within its economic framework.

Key Agenda Highlights

– Mastering E-Invoicing: Practical steps to achieve compliance and improve efficiency.

– Convergence of digital real-time controls and business automation: Insights into integrating technology and regulatory frameworks.

– Managing tax compliance risks: Strategies for navigating the evolving tax landscape.

– Big Data vs Big Brother: Examining the role of transparency in driving indirect tax consolidation.

– Streamlining compliance for UAE E-Invoicing with SAP

– Interoperability for seamless global trade: Enabling smooth cross-border transactions through standardized processes.

The Summit will also feature an exhibition showcasing leading industry partners specializing in EInvoicing, tax reporting, payment solutions, and process automation. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge solutions and network with experts shaping the future of digital tax compliance. For more information about the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Middle East, including the full agenda, visit:

https://www.exchange-summit.com/events/mea/agenda

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Contact

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

Phone: +41 71 677 8700

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.exchange-summit.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.