E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Advancing Digital Transformation Across Borders

Switzerland, July 2025 – The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe will take place from September 22 to 24, 2025, in Vienna, Austria. This high-level event will bring together global leaders, innovators, and practitioners to explore the latest developments in E-Invoicing, Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC), tax compliance, and cross-border interoperability. With a focus on regulatory evolution and digital readiness, the summit will serve as a key platform for shaping the future of digital business processes.

The pre-conference day on September 22 will feature:

+ GENA Academy Essentials: A foundational workshop offering insights into E-Invoicing frameworks, CTC models, and global interoperability challenges.

+ International Observatory on E-Invoicing: A session led by Politecnico di Milano, presenting research and policy updates from around the world.

+ OpenPeppol workshops with latest insights

During the main conference days, September 23 and 24, participants can expect:

+ Keynotes and Expert Panels: Covering topics such as the EU“s ViDA initiative, real-time reporting mandates, and the role of compliance in driving innovation.

+ Case Studies: Practical insights from companies and public sector bodies implementing E-Invoicing and CTC solutions across Europe and beyond.

+ Interactive Roundtables with engaging discussions

Networking highlights include the Icebreaker Reception and the Networking Dinner, offering valuable opportunities to connect with peers, regulators, and solution providers in a collaborative setting.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Vienna:

https://www.exchange-summit.com/events/europe/agenda

