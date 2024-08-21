E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Balancing Local and Global Needs in E-Invoicing & E-Reporting

Switzerland, August 2024 – As E-Invoicing continues to evolve, organizations must strike a balance between local nuances and global efficiency. At this edition of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit which will be held in Prague from September 23 to 25, 2024 we will delve into the intricacies of E-Invoicing across borders applicable for both business and E-Invoicing providers and cover practical issues that companies and E-Invoicing providers encounter when supporting and implementing new mandate.

Key topics from the agenda

+ Preparing for E-Invoicing from a Finance, IT, and Tax Perspective

+ Global Update on Peppol

+ State of CTC in the EU and Globally

+ Latest Update on B2B Mandate in Germany

+ E-Invoicing as a Catalyst for Supply Chain Transformation

+ Latest Updates on ViDA

+ E-Invoicing as Enabler for Proactive and Personalised E-Services in a Real-Time Economy

+ Country updates of Serbia, Poland, Estonia, Belgium, France and Hungary

An exhibition of the leading industry partners in the field of E-Invoicing, tax reporting, payment and process automation will be featured.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Prague: www.exchange-summit.com/europe/agenda

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Contact

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

Phone: +41 71 677 8700

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.exchange-summit.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.