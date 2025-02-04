E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Miami: Shaping the Future of Digital Business

Switzerland, February 2025 – The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Miami will take place from March 24 to 26, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and practitioners to explore the latest developments in E-Invoicing, digital transformation, P2P automation, tax and global interoperability. This premier event will feature interactive workshops, thought-provoking presentations, and compelling case studies, making it a pivotal gathering for advancing the

E-Invoicing landscape.

The pre-conference day on March 24 will include:

+ GENA Academy Essentials: A workshop demystifying E-Invoicing concepts, frameworks, and global interoperability challenges.

+ DBNAlliance Meeting: A comprehensive update on the North American B2B digital highway, including framework applications and live demonstrations.

During the main conference days, March 25-26, attendees can look forward to:

+ Keynote: Opportunity of the Century – AI, presented by Bilal Zafar.

+ Practical case studies: Halliburton“s E-Invoicing business to government (B2G) deployment, insights into NuSkin“s global E-Invoicing consolidation and Jabil“s centralized approach to compliance.

+ Interactive Roundtables: Discussions on topics such as ESG Reporting, B2B E-Invoicing in Germany, Real-Time E-Invoicing, and market adoption strategies.

Networking opportunities, including the Icebreaker Reception and the Networking Dinner, will provide a valuable platform to connect with peers and industry pioneers in a collaborative environment.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Miami:

https://www.exchange-summit.com/miami

