ecoDMS Update with New AI technology and New Features Coming Soon

The next ecoDMS update will soon be released – with artificial intelligence (AI)! There are also great new archiving functions and optimisations.

Aachen, in November 2021. The Aachen-based software company, ecoDMS GmbH, announced a new update for the popular document management system this week. It will be full of new, clever archiving features. In addition, the stability and performance of ecoDMS have been improved. A special highlight is the new artificial intelligence, This AI technology will be continually integrated in ecoDMS. The manufacturer will announce the exact release date soon.

Artificial intelligence

The brand-new AI for barcodes provides ecoDMS with state-of-the-art technology for the automatic recognition of all barcodes. The artificial intelligence recognises barcodes of various types at any position in a document. For example, the software reads QR barcodes, EAN codes, Swiss G1 barcodes, and many more. The long term will see AI technology being continuously developed and integrated even more deeply into ecoDMS.

X-invoices

The new ecoDMS update recognises, converts and archives X-invoices. The term “X-invoice” stands for “XML-based semantic invoice data model”. The data in such invoices is structured to be machine-readable. ecoDMS can archive these X-invoices. In a background operation, the system automatically converts the encoded invoice into a readable PDF when archiving. ecoDMS classification templates can also be applied to the invoices for automatic association and archiving.

Screen shot to archive

Another brand-new feature is called “Screen shot to archive”. This allows you to create any screen shots on your computer and archive them straight to ecoDMS. The feature is in the ecoDMS Connection Manager, where it can be accessed by mouse-click or keyboard shortcut. The screen shots can be created for all areas of a screen. When archiving, ecoDMS stores the image as a searchable PDF. Recognizing classification templates is also possible here.

User sessions in the Settings dialogue:

In future, administrators can view all users connected to the document management system in the ecoDMS Settings dialogue. ecoDMS displays the username, the application used (e.g. desktop client or web client) and the time of the last activity. As an option, an administrator can terminate sessions that are no longer needed. This frees simultaneous connections to allow other users to log in.

Dynamic date for classification templates

Classification templates will be extended with a practical function in this update. Date fields can be dynamically preassigned with values. For example, resubmission dates can be assigned automatically. An example of this would be: Resubmission = archiving date + 7 days. If you save the dynamic date in a template, ecoDMS automatically adjusts the selected period. When the classification template is recognised, ecoDMS automatically captures the resubmission date.

Sorting the cards view

Sorting the displayed documents in the modern cards view can be configured with the ecoDMS update. The documents can be sorted by all available ecoDMS attributes. The available sorting options are ascending and descending order. For example, documents can be displayed on the PC according to date of receipt or document type.

New system permission

You can share documents with third parties via the internet and make them available for external download. In future, a separate system authorisation will be available in ecoDMS for this feature. The administrator can assign it to selected ecoDMS users. In addition, ecoDMS always logs the use of the feature in the history.

This is an extract of the many innovations in the upcoming ecoDMS- update. The exact release date, screen shots and the complete changelog will be published soon.

For more information about the document management system, visit www.ecodms.de

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive and the management of such data and documents is becoming increasingly important.

ecoDMS GmbH offers first-class software for archiving and managing documents and automating company processes. With particularly fair pricing models and user-friendly, customisable software applications, the company targets small, medium-sized and large corporate customers as well as private users.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on its many years of experience in the areas of document archiving and workflow management, applord successfully implemented the project and developed ecoDMS Server. Today, this forms the basis of the document management system ecoDMS.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the founding of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. applord GmbH transferred all distribution rights of the “ecoDMS” software package to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

The ecoDMS product family is constantly being expanded with powerful, practical, easy-to-use and affordable software:

ecoDMS: Document Management System for Archiving, Managing and Finding all Data/ Information/ Documents

ecoWORKZ: Smart Workflows and Video Chat for ecoDMS

ecoMAILZ: Automatic Email Archive for all Incoming and Outgoing Emails Including Attachments.

ecoWorkflow: Automation of All Business Processes

With unique development, sales and pricing models, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales without requiring data carriers and postal delivery, and no third-party licenses, enable sensationally fair prices. The prices for the full versions of the software are unique in the industry.

ecoDMS GmbH sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licenses and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched via e-mail, making it environmentally friendly.

Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the ecoDMS website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are available for download here. The free manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the standard products.

There are also free videos and trial versions for a non-obligatory software test of our standard products.

ecoDMS GmbH has its headquarters in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Together with the companies applord from North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and applord Information Technologies from Carinthia in Austria, ecoDMS forms the strong service network of the applord group of companies (applord Holding Europe GmbH). All companies operate throughout Europe.

The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum, from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

