The update for the ecoMAILZ email archive has been released with build 1.0.8. It offers new features and a Microsoft 365 adapter.

New Microsoft 365 Adapter for Automatic Archiving

ecoMAILZ offers import options from different email servers, groupware solutions and from the file system. In addition to IMAP / POP3, Exchange, and the file system, the software can now also archive automatically from Microsoft 365. The email archive automatically retrieves all emails for archiving, full-text indexes text, readable information, and attachments, and saves the messages securely in containers.

Export: Export All Archived Emails as .eml Format

The Settings area of ecoMAILZ offers numerous features for the general configuration and management of the email archive. Administrators can now export all currently archived emails in .eml format to a specified folder.

Retention Periods for Emails

User can configure retention periods for emails in ecoMAILZ. When a retention period has expired, the system either automatically erases the emails or the user with erasure permission removes them manually. The emails are assigned to the respective retention period using matching keywords. The parameters of the full-text search can be used to assign the keywords.

The configured retention periods are sorted by priority. The top one in the list has the highest priority. If more than one deadline applies to an email, the deadline with the higher priority will be considered first.

In ecoMAILZ, users have customised quick filters for displaying emails and their retention periods. The recognised retention periods are displayed as chip in the email details. This means that the retention period is also visible in the email. In addition to the name of the retention period, the chips also indicate whether the email should be manually or automatically deleted from the system after the retention period has expired.

Configurable Automatic Deletion of Erasure Logs

ecoMAILZ is used for the long-term, legally compliant storage of emails. Therefore, emails cannot be erased after final archiving, i.e. following the end of the review deadline. However, individual cases may require messages to be erased. ecoMAILZ therefore has a data erasure policy that applies the Two-Man Rule and complies with the legal requirements for the GDPR and the Generally Accepted Principles of Computerised Accounting Systems in Germany. This Two-Man Rule produces an erasure log. The log contains the users involved in the erasure process as well as the justification and the date. This makes the erasure process transparent at any time. In ecoMAILZ 1.0.8 and later, these erasure logs can be given an expiry date. Once the expiry date is reached, ecoMAILZ automatically deletes the log from the system.

This is just an extract of all the possibilities ecoMAILZ offers. More details are listed in the official changelog.

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive and the management of such data and documents is becoming increasingly important.

ecoDMS GmbH offers first-class software for archiving and managing documents and automating company processes. With particularly fair pricing models and user-friendly, customisable software applications, the company targets small, medium-sized and large corporate customers as well as private users.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on its many years of experience in the areas of document archiving and workflow management, applord successfully implemented the project and developed ecoDMS Server. Today, this forms the basis of the document management system ecoDMS.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the founding of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. applord GmbH transferred all distribution rights of the „ecoDMS“ software package to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

The ecoDMS product family is constantly being expanded with powerful, practical, easy-to-use and affordable software:

ecoDMS: Document Management System for Archiving, Managing and Finding all Data/ Information/ Documents

ecoWORKZ: Smart Workflows and Video Chat for ecoDMS

ecoMAILZ: Automatic Email Archive for all Incoming and Outgoing Emails Including Attachments.

ecoWorkflow: Automation of All Business Processes

With unique development, sales and pricing models, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales without requiring data carriers and postal delivery, and no third-party licenses, enable sensationally fair prices. The prices for the full versions of the software are unique in the industry.

ecoDMS GmbH sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licenses and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched via e-mail, making it environmentally friendly.

Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the ecoDMS website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are available for download here. The free manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the standard products.

There are also free videos and trial versions for a non-obligatory software test of our standard products.

ecoDMS GmbH has its headquarters in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Together with the companies applord from North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and applord Information Technologies from Carinthia in Austria, ecoDMS forms the strong service network of the applord group of companies (applord Holding Europe GmbH). All companies operate throughout Europe.

The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum, from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

