EGo3 Hot Tub Filters – going international

the best hot tub filter for all brands – going international

The Ego3 hot tub filter with filterballs was invented 6 years ago. So far, the Ego3 hot tub filter has been sold with filterballs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With an annual turnover of 600,000 USD in 2022, They have achieved a very large share of all hot tub filters sold in German-speaking countries. Tens of thousands of hot tub filters with Ego3 filterballs have already been sold.

We are very proud to have an outstanding customer satisfaction rating with our filter cartridges. You can see that in our trusted shops reviews for Ego3 hot tub filters and Ego3 filterballs. There is one 5 star rating after the other for our unique hot tub filter.

Without a previous official market launch or advertising, our hot tub filters were ordered again and again and more and more often from other countries. We owe this to our existing customers who recommend our filters internationally. One to two thousand Ego3 hot tub filter cartridges were sold in the Netherlands last year. We are seeing noticeable incoming orders from Finland (through recommendations in Finnish Facebook groups), Canada and the USA.

That is why we have decided to offer the Ego3 hot tub filter internationally and are launching a major internationalization campaign for our Ego3 filter cartridges and filterballs in the summer. The start will be in the Benelux countries, followed by Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. In January 2024 we will follow other European countries and open a warehouse in the USA in order to be able to serve American and Canadian customers professionally with this great hot tub filter cartridges and filterballs.

Ego3 hot tub filters with filterballs simplify the handling of a hot tub, save money and create the perfect hot tub water. You will be 100% satisfied with our 8-fold guarantee with our hot tub filter cartridges.

EG Spa Solutions GmbH

Egon Gruber

Markusgasse 36a

8055 Graz

Phone: +436601667373

E-Mail:

https://www.ego3-spawatercare.com

EGO3 Spa Water Care Solutions

Egon Gruber

Markusgasse 36a

8055 Graz

Phone: +436601667373

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.hot-tub-filter.com

