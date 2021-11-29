EnviroMetal Reports High Gold Recoveries in Leach Tests for the McAdams Creek Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (“EnviroMetal” or the “Company”), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following press release on the results of test work performed for Global Mineral Research Ltd. (“GMR”) on mineralized material from the historic McAdams Creek Mine in California, USA.

The studies confirmed that the EnviroLeach formula achieved high gold recoveries of over 90% in less than 24 hours versus 82% recoveries from similar 36 hour cyanide-based tests.

Two samples from the McAdams Creek Mine were received at the EnviroMetal laboratory in Burnaby, BC., and were processed separately using EnviroMetal’s lixiviant/formula. After 24 hours of processing the calculated gold recoveries for both samples were approximately 90% as outlined in Table 1 below.

Table I: Enviroleach Test on McAdams #1

Test Cal HeadResidue%Pulp Recoveries (%)

Number (g/t Au)(g/t Density 1hr 3hr 22hr 24hr

Au)

GJ101 1.7 0.2 40.0 35.8%53.2%90.4%90.5%

GJ102 1.5 0.2 20.0 27.2%34.1%85.0%88.5%

A comparative 36-hour scoping level cyanide bottle roll test was also performed on an approximately 1 kg composite sample of gravity tailings from the McAdams Creek Mine. For the bottle roll test, the cyanide dosage was maintained at between 2.0 to 3.0 grams per liter of sodium cyanide, and the tailings material was ground to a targeted 74 microns. Gold recoveries using sodium cyanide as the lixiviant achieved only 82% in 36 hours.

Tas Morfopoulous, CEO of Global Mineral Research stated: “We are extremely pleased with the gold recoveries demonstrated using EnviroMetal’s water-based formula. The gold recoveries in tests using the EnviroMetal solution were dramatically superior to the gold recoveries in similar tests using cyanide. We work on mining projects globally with many projects in environmentally sensitive jurisdictions. The EnviroMetal process has the potential to unlock the value of several “environmentally-dormant” gold projects. We will continue to test the capabilities of EnviroMetal’s technology on several projects as a prospective alternative to cyanidation and concentrate smelting.”

About Global Mineral Research

Global Mineral Research is a supplier of proven and technologically advanced metallurgical services specializing in mineral processing. The GMR team is led by professionals with more than 150 years of combined experience as research and development managers, design and construction engineers, mine operators, and mining company executives. GMR serves its clients from its well-equipped lab and research and development facility located in metropolitan Vancouver.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste (“E-Waste”).

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal’s technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal’s financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x. 104

SOURCE: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc

