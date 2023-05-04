Envision Pharma Group Appoints Healthcare Industry Expert and Experienced Leader Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Jennifer will be responsible for progressing work across all sectors of Envision’s business, including Technology, Medical, Commercial, Public Affairs, and Value & Access and Data Analytics.

Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, adds, „I am so excited to welcome Jennifer to the Envision team as Chief Medical Officer. Jennifer’s deep expertise in science and commercialization in the life sciences industry, in addition to her extensive pharmaceutical understanding and experience will further support the acceleration of our business expansion, mission, and commitment to our vision as a technology-enabled partner to the life sciences industry.“

Jennifer is an accomplished pharmaceutical and healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience across the healthcare sector. She brings to this role extensive cardiovascular, medical, and patient care-related focused expertise, with a successful track record of leading high-performing cross-matrix teams with global impact.

Prior to joining Envision, Jennifer held multiple leadership roles in global medical affairs and publications, US HEOR publications, and global scientific content. She developed a reputation for leading successful partnerships with cross-functional colleagues, advocacy partners, and academic groups that resulted in building innovative programs that foster healthcare transformation.

Jennifer joins Envision from Bristol Myers Squibb, where she most recently led cardiovascular (CV) patient advocacy across its CV portfolio (early phase assets to marketed products). She drove the development and execution of global and US strategies for a successful launch of a first-in-class CV asset, working across early asset development, commercial, and medical affairs teams. For her work in this space, she was awarded the coveted „Innovation Award“ from BMS.

Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, her 16 years of experience as a practicing clinical pharmacist was within the academic medical-teaching hospital. Jennifer served in numerous roles as a pediatric critical care specialist, adult ambulatory clinical care specialist, hospital administrator, and as a Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services. Under a collaborative practice agreement, she also led outpatient care optimization, directly co-managing heart failure, antithrombotic, and diabetic patients.

Jennifer received her PharmD from Northeastern University, completed her ASHP PGY-1 residency at the University of Arizona/University Medical Center, and received her board certification as a pharmacotherapy specialist from the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. She served in adjunct teaching positions with Rutgers University and the University of Florida. She has authored over 50 publications and posters and served as a pharmacy national thought leader within the heart failure, antithrombotic, and diabetes management space.

Jennifer adds, „I am delighted and humbled to join the Envision team during this transformative time. I am looking forward to meeting and working with our Envision family, customers, and partners. This is an exciting period for our industry at large, and I am privileged to build upon our company vision, award-winning technology, and innovation as medical affairs and global healthcare communication leaders.“

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com

