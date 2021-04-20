estos with new cloud service for online meetings

Starnberg, 20thth April 2021

ProCall Meetings is released with immediate effect. The new cloud service enables video conferencing and online meetings with up to 15 participants. It complements the ProCall 7 Enterprise unified communications & CTI software suite. This allows users to further optimize their communication and collaboration. Regardless of where they work, colleagues can talk to each other as well as to customers or business partners face-to-face. The software manufacturer is offering interesting discounts for end-user companies at the sales launch.

“Whether in the office, in the home office, or on the move – our new building block for smart working simplifies everyday working life: Users have another option, based on ProCall 7 Enterprise, to communicate securely regardless of location,” explains David Welzmiller, Head of Products at estos. “Handling is extremely simple and user-friendly.”

Users create meeting rooms, organize video conferences, schedule appointments, and generate invitation links in personal, easy-to-use dashboards. Participants can join the meeting without the need for plug-ins or software downloads. Whether they are colleagues, customers, or business partners, all they need to do is click on the invitation link. Exchanging information is also easy with ProCall Meetings. Using the integrated chat and screen sharing, participants can quickly clarify questions and easily share ideas. Thanks to this integration, scheduled or ongoing online meetings are also taken into account in ProCall Enterprise’s presence management system. The corresponding status “busy” as well as the information “in meeting” is visible for colleagues. In addition, call protection and busy-on-busy can be used – incoming calls are rejected so that the user is not disturbed during the meeting. The additional interconnection with the groupware calendar makes it possible to maintain ProCall Meetings appointments here as well. ProCall Meetings is GDPR compliant – all servers used are located within the European Union.

#LetsHaveMeetings. Under this motto the manufacturer offers attractive discounts to new or existing customers. When purchasing or upgrading to ProCall 7 Enterprise, the ProCall Meetings cloud service is free for 3 or 6 months when purchasing a 12-month license.

More information about ProCall Meetings can be found at: https://www.estos.com/products/procall-meetings



estos GmbH is an independent manufacturer of innovative building blocks for unified communications. Since 1997, estos has been developing professional standards software for small and medium-sized companies, thereby improving their business processes in communication-intensive areas. As a technology leader, estos has demonstrated its expertise in the area of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications that enable uncomplicated audio/video communication. estos has constantly invested in research and development helping to create innovation and ensuring their products are the forefront of genuine trend-setting technology. The core markets of the company are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and Italy. estos GmbH is headquartered in Starnberg, close to Munich, and operates a Knowledge Center Messaging in Olching, a development office in Leonberg, an office in Berlin and branches in Udine, Italy and Doetinchem, in the Netherlands.

