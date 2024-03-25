Users as well as companies and entrepreneurs are confronted with various disturbing and unfiltered content.

The EU Commissioner responsible for the European Union, Thierry Breton, has threatened to launch an investigation under the Digital Service Act against social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Google and hosting providers such as GoDaddy.

There are now financial incentives on the internet for spreading (fake) news. The aim is usually to achieve a wide reach, to defame people and then blackmail them, regardless of whether the content is true or false.Artificial intelligence (AI) also plays a major role in the dissemination of untrue information, whereby the EU Commission applies the rule: AI is made by humans, which is why humans are also legally responsible.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton considers large platforms and domain operators in particular to be responsible, as libel and defamation are not trivial offences and can be punished by the courts with heavy fines and additional prison sentences.

In this context, „LE PAYS DE FRANCE“, a daily newspaper in Paris, conducted an interview with the renowned business manager and Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG to delve deeper into this topic and discuss possible solutions.

The interview also focussed on the role of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is taking a leading role in the fight against these digital evils. In today’s world, where the internet is an integral part of our everyday lives, libel, blackmail and defamation in the digital space have become serious challenges. These negative practices can have serious consequences for individuals and companies.

LE PAYS DE FRANCE, Question: Mr Heit, as someone who is at the helm of a successful company, how do you see the threat of libel, blackmail and slander on the internet?

Josip Heit: These digital threats are more than just a side issue; they can shake the foundations of a company, ruin its reputation and undermine customer trust. Not to mention the psychological impact on the victims. It is therefore of the utmost importance that we all – companies, individuals and governments – work together to counter these threats.

LE PAYS DE FRANCE, Question: What measures does Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, consider necessary to counter these problems effectively?

Josip Heit: Commissioner Breton has spoken out strongly in favour of creating a secure and trustworthy digital space. This includes improving the legal framework at EU level, promoting transparency and strengthening co-operation between Member States. His commitment aims to create a digital environment in which defamation and slander have no place.

LE PAYS DE FRANCE, Question: In your opinion, how can cooperation between the private and public sectors be organised to effectively combat these cyber threats?

Josip Heit: A key component is communication and co-operation. The private sector has the technological resources and expertise to develop innovative solutions, while the public sector can provide the legal and regulatory framework. Close cooperation, such as through joint initiatives or the exchange of best practices, can help to implement effective defence measures.

LE PAYS DE FRANCE, question: What are some concrete steps that the GSB Gold Standard Corporation is taking to combat this type of online threat?

Josip Heit: The strategy of the GSB Group, GSPartners and the partners operating under licence worldwide comprises several pillars: from the constant monitoring of our digital presence to the training of our employees in terms of cyber hygiene. We also work closely with legal experts and IT security companies to ensure that we can respond quickly and effectively to any incidents.

At the same time, we are starting to work with our partners to engage external and highly efficient companies from Israel that deal with the phenomenon of „cybercrime“ to track down the perpetrators of defamation and hold upstream providers, providers and anonymization platforms liable through the courts, so that it is possible in the short term to determine the physical location of people who use the Internet for their criminal purposes. We also emphasize the importance of a strong corporate culture based on respect and integrity to avoid internal abuse.

LE PAYS DE FRANCE, question: Finally, what message would you like to send to those affected by defamation or slander on the Internet?

Josip Heit: It is important to understand that you are not alone. There are ways to fight back, and it is crucial to speak up and seek support. Both legal and psychological help can be crucial. We all – businesses, governments and individuals – need to stand together to promote a culture of support and respect in the digital space.

In conclusion, „LE PAYS DE FRANCE“ recognizes the serious threat of libel, blackmail and defamation online and highlights the need for a collective effort from companies, individuals and governments to address these challenges.

Josip Heit, Chairman of the GSB Group, and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton agree on the importance of creating a safe and trustworthy digital space.

Breton advocates improved legal frameworks and increased cooperation at EU level, while Josip Heit and the global GSB Group emphasize the role of companies in combating these threats, including measures such as surveillance, employee education and cooperation with security experts.

„LE PAYS DE FRANCE“ wurde vor 109 Jahren (Stand 03-2024) als französische Tageszeitung im Jahr 1914 gegründet und erschien erstmals am 10. Mai 1914.

„LE PAYS DE FRANCE“ ist eine liberalkonservative Tageszeitung und die einzige französische Tageszeitung, die rund um die Uhr an sieben Tagen in der Woche Nachrichten in sechs (sechs) Sprachen (Französisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Portugiesisch und Englisch) veröffentlicht, hauptsächlich zu aktuellen politischen, wirtschaftlichen und finanziellen Themen, mit einem Schwerpunkt auf der Berichterstattung aus Frankreich und der Europäischen Union.

____

„LE PAYS DE FRANCE“ was founded 109 years ago (03-2024) as a French daily newspaper in 1914 and was first published on 10 May 1914.

„LE PAYS DE FRANCE“ is a liberal-conservative daily newspaper and the only French daily newspaper that publishes news around the clock, seven days a week, in six (6) languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and English), mainly on current political, economic and financial issues, with a focus on reporting from France and the European Union.

Contact

LE PAYS DE FRANCE

Claire Toussaint

Rue du Louvre 40

75001 Paris

Phone: +33756495850

Fax: +33156605660

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.LePaysDeFrance.FR

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.