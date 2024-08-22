Europe’s Top Amusement Parks Revealed in Study by gominga

gominga“s Analysis of 200+ European Amusement Parks Identifies the Top 10

gominga analyzed 200 amusement parks across Europe to identify the top 10, offering a surprising mix of both well-known and hidden gems. This data-driven study sheds light on visitor preferences, revealing the parks that truly deliver exceptional experiences. Using gominga’s google review management tool, we analyzed star ratings and recent reviews from these parks. The results were clear-these 10 parks have earned their place by consistently delivering outstanding visitor experiences.

Top 10 Amusement Parks in Europe

Energylandia, Poland – Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Puy Du Fou, France – Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Europa-Park, Germany – Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Efteling, The Netherlands, Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Parc Walt Disney Studios, France – Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Disneyland Paris, France – Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Prater, Austria – Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Phantasialand, Germany – Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Tivoli Garden, Denmark – Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Gardaland, Italy – Ratings: 4.4 out of 5

Key Takeaways:

With a rating of 4.8 out of 5, Poland’s Energylandia tops the list, surpassing more well-known parks. The second-ranked Puy du Fou in France has a historical theme, demonstrating the popularity of out-of-the-ordinary park experiences. Despite their widespread popularity, Disney Studios and Disneyland in Paris are ranked fifth and sixth, suggesting that visitor preferences are changing.

The full report is available at https://gominga.com/10-best-amusement-parks-in-europe/

About gominga

gominga is the leading provider of analytics and review management solutions, dedicated to providing data-driven insights that enable companies to comprehend and adapt to the changing needs of their customers in the digital era.

With gominga, companies can enhance their online image, boost consumer satisfaction, and make data-driven choices based on feedback from their customers. For e-commerce enterprises, retailers, and businesses with numerous locations or products, their services are especially useful.

Contact:

gominga eServices GmbH

https://gominga.com

Balanstraße 73 | Gebäude 7

81541 Munich

Tel: +49 89 122234777

Press Contact:

Contact Person: Jan Jörgensen

Email: j.joergensen@gominga.com

For further information and media inquiries, please contact Jan Jörgensen at the above contact details.

