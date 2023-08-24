Experience the future of networked systems in industry!

Groundbreaking release: We present you live the next step of the OPC Router, our powerful middleware for industrial projects.

For decades, OPC Router has successfully connected field-level systems and machines with higher-level IT systems, driving digitization and innovation in industry. Machine and production data can be seamlessly connected to ERP systems, databases or cloud environments with the help of the OPC Router. Devices such as printers, scales or other machines can also be easily connected to the OPC Router to ensure a comprehensive and networked approach to industrial automation.

With the help of its user-friendly interface and a wide range of connectivity options, OPC Router acts as a powerful middleware that is used in countless industrial projects. This combination of versatility and performance is a key driver of progress in the digitization of industry.

The upcoming release to version 5 of the OPC Router marks another step in this evolution. In a few weeks, the latest version will be released with groundbreaking functions and features that will help to further drive digitization and innovation in industrial processes. These new capabilities will be showcased in an exclusive live event. Sign up now!

During the event, you can expect the following content:

Unveiling the latest features: get exclusive insights into the innovative features and enhancements developed by our team. Be among the first to see the latest version of OPC Router in action!

Live demo and application example: experience first-hand how our software can revolutionize the way you work. Our experts will present a real-world example of how OPC Router is driving digitization and innovation in industrial processes.

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Time:

09:00 am (UTC+02:00 Amsterdam, Berlin, Bern, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna)

15:00 pm (UTC+02:00 Amsterdam, Berlin, Bern, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna)

Duration: approx. 15 minutes

Speakers:

Sören Rose, CEO

Thorsten Weiler, Partner Manager OPC Router

Jonathan Malessa, Team Leader OPC Router

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event on September 12th and to shaping the future of digitization and innovation in the industry together!

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

