Farm To Table Sounds Releases “Built To Lose” by Meg Berry

Meg Berry is set to release her new single “Built to Lose” as the follow up to her breakout radio hits “Colored Balloons” which has spent weeks at #1 on Top 40 (NRH) garnering close to 8500 spins per week across Top 40, Country and AC/Hot and “Happy Holiday Song” which debuted at #3 on the Holiday (NMW) charts in 2020.

“I wrote “Built to Lose” for a friend who lived this song. I hoped that by giving my friend, who was smarting from their painful return to dating after already feeling abandoned by the tragic end of a long-term relationship, a rhythm and melody for their nightmare date that my friend might find a way to sway and move their way out of the pain of it all, maybe even laugh at it and give dating again another whirl. I”ve heard from quite a number of folks who can identify with this song and find it scratches that itch of feeling charmed only to find the charmer has invited them into something that is Built to Lose. With so many of us feeling abandoned and duped by false-promises and dashed-hopes these days, I wanted to share this song with radio listeners everywhere in the hopes that it might move them out of whatever funk they may be struggling to swim out of too.”says Berry

Written, sung and produced by Meg Berry “Built to Lose” features Matt Beck (Rob Thomas, Matchbox 20, Lisa Loeb) on electric guitar, Lee Nadel (Sara Bareilles, Lana Del Ray, “Waitress”) on bass, Brian Gottesman (Chucklehead) on acoustic guitar and John O”Reilly (Mandy Moore, Jason Mraz, Jimmy Eat World) on drums. About “Built to Lose” Lee Nadel says “I love it!!!”

Mixed and mastered by 7-time Grammy nominee and 3-Time Grammy winner Marc Urselli (U2, Elton John, Lucinda Williams)

Marc Urselli says, “It is a pleasure working with Meg Berry!”



Radio may download “Built To Lose” HERE

About Meg Berry:

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” is currently #1 on Top 40 radio (NRH) floating up 9 top 100 charts with 7 in the Top 10 across Top 40, AC and Country, including on iHeart Top 40 radio. Live, she made her solo artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival in NYC in October 2014, headlining the reopening of the infamous Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg”s “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts and essentially stayed there for 6 weeks. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big old barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg has written an alt country body of work in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home. For more info go to MegBerry.com

