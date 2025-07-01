FiLaC® Consensus: International Society of Laser Proctology (ISoLP) publishes new standards for laser proctology

On behalf of ISoLP, the FiLaC® Recommendation Development Group has published recommendations for the standardized application of FiLaC® anal fistula therapy – a significant step toward standardized patient management in laser proctology.

Jena, July 01, 2025 – The FiLaC® Recommendation Development Group (RDG) published its recommendations for a standardized FiLaC® procedure on June 9, 2025. (1) The group consists of 21 experts from 13 countries with experience in the application of the FiLaC® therapy (Fistula-tract Laser Closure) developed by biolitec® for the minimally invasive treatment of anal fistulas. Twenty-five recommendations were published with the aim of further improving the safety and efficacy of this innovative method. Standardization is the mission of the International Society of Laser Proctology (ISoLP), founded in 2024, to ensure optimal treatment quality and patient outcomes. In this context, the LHP® Consensus, containing 21 recommendations for the standardization of LHP® laser treatment of hemorrhoids, had already been published at the end of 2024. (2)

FiLaC®-Consensus

According to the consensus, indications for FiLaC® include cryptoglandular fistulas with a risk of postoperative compromise of continence, Crohn“s perianal fistulas, as well as fistulas in female patients (recommendation R6). Additionally, FiLaC® is one of the sphincter-preserving treatment options for patients with complex fistulas and is therefore a first-line treatment option; FiLaC® can be offered to selected patients with simple fistulas in case of risk factors for postoperative continence disturbance (R8). According to the consensus, standard FiLaC® therapy is to be performed as a standalone procedure (R16), using a wavelength of 1470 nm (R2) at 12 watts (R3) with a radially (360°) emitting fiber (R4), which should be withdrawn at a rate of 1 mm/s (R20). The procedure can be repeated if necessary (R24). Overall, the paper provides comprehensive recommendations on all aspects of the FiLaC® procedure – from laser settings and preoperative preparations to perioperative strategies and postoperative care.

International Society of Laser Proctology (ISoLP)

Minimally invasive laser therapies have become indispensable in proctology. The growing importance of laser therapy is also reflected in the founding of the ISoLP, which, with currently 132 members from 23 countries, provides a unique platform for experts to share ideas. The ISoLP’s commitment to standardizing proctological laser procedures is part of a comprehensive strategy to fully realize the potential of lasers in the treatment of proctological diseases and to establish laser technology, with assured quality, as the gold standard in proctology.

„In the future, we aim to be pacesetters in developing clinical benchmarks and guidelines that are always aligned with the latest technologies and requirements in healthcare,“ says ISoLP President Prof. Dr. med. Peter C. Ambe, lecturer at the University of Witten/Herdecke and senior physician at Oberwart Hospital in Austria.

The FiLaC® recommendations continue the path set by the LHP® recommendations from late 2024 – clear evidence of ISoLP“s ongoing commitment. The rapid succession of newly published consensus papers demonstrates the dynamically growing importance of laser therapy in proctology. As with all rapidly expanding innovative therapies, standardization is of vital importance.

The complete FiLaC® consensus (open access) can be downloaded via the QR code in the picture.

Learn more about the standardization of laser therapies in proctology and the professional society ISoLP at https://isolp.org/ For more information on the minimally invasive therapies FiLaC® and LHP®, visit www.biolitec.com

(1) Ambe, P.C. et al. (FiLaC Recommendations Development Group): Laser Fistula Treatment: Beyond the controversial aspects. Best clinical practice recommendations

from an international group of surgeons with extensive experience in the procedure. The FiLaC – Recommendations; Tech Coloproctol; June 09, 2025; 29 (1):131.

(2) Ambe, P.C. et al. (LHP Recommendation Development Group): Best clinical practice recommendations for the management of symptomatic hemorrhoids via laser hemorrhoidoplasty: the LHP recommendations; Tech Coloproctol; November23, 2024; 29 (1):2.

