FintechWerx Engages ActioHX to Deliver Proof of Concept

Vancouver, BC – January 8, 2026, FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) („FintechWerx“ or the „Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Services and Consulting Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Entercoms Inc. (dba ActioHX) (“ActioHX”), an arms-length company, dated January 6, 2026. The term of the Agreement is for a 12-month period effective on January 1, 2026 and ending on January 1, 2027.

ActioHX is a Texas-based technology company delivering AI – and machine-learning-driven automation solutions that help organizations enhance customer and employee experiences while optimizing business operations. For more information, please visit ActioHX.com.

The Agreement is centered on the design and delivery of an interactive, AI-powered proof-of-concept that demonstrates how fragmented financial, operational, and external data sources can be unified and transformed into practical insights for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations, Payment Service Providers, and smaller financial institutions. This initiative focuses on applied intelligence, structured reporting, and AI-assisted insight generation.

In addition, ActioHX will work closely with FintechWerx to develop an interactive demonstration environment and supporting outputs, including dashboards and structured summary reporting. These components are intended to illustrate how advanced data analysis and natural-language interaction with structured financial information can improve visibility, reduce manual effort, and accelerate strategic decision-making within regulated payments and financial services environments.

Addressing the growing gap between data availability and actionable insights is a key focus for FintechWerx, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

„The Canadian payments and financial services ecosystem operate on vast amounts of transaction and operational data,“ says Hofsink. „Our focus is on extracting meaningful intelligence from that data quickly and inexpensively to build practical tools that fit within real operational and regulatory constraints. This initiative is about demonstrating how AI can be applied responsibly to potentially deliver better visibility, faster decisions, and measurable growth opportunities for our clients.“

“The principal technical challenge lies in deploying artificial intelligence within the constraints of data governance and regulatory compliance,” said Kevin Wahlmeier, Chief Executive Officer of ActioHX.

“The FintechWerx initiative is directly aligned with ActioHX’s AI framework, which recognizes data and analytics as strategic business assets,” Wahlmeier continued. “Our approach ensures that AI outputs are anchored to structured, auditable, and traceable data sources, allowing insights to be examined, validated, and challenged as required. This rigor is fundamental to producing credible, decision-ready analytics within regulated payments environments.”

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.FintechWerx.com

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.

Phone: 778-652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “believes” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated results and benefits of the engagement with ActioHX, the advantages of advanced data analysis and natural-language interaction with structured financial information, and the potential benefits of AI in the payment services industry. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the anticipated deliverables due pursuant to the Agreement will be completed by ActioHX, that the deliverables under the Agreement will have the intended benefits and demonstrate the intended results, and that the demand for AI in the payment services industry will be sustained. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

