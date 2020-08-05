First Indoor Skydiving Wind Tunnel in West France opens on August 7th 2020

Gladbeck, 05. August 2020. After the postponed opening due to the Corona lockdown in mid-March 2020 the newest generation of skydiving simulators by German manufacturer Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG) opens by Operator Zero Gravity at the entrance of Futuroscope theme park in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou on August 7th 2020.

Both manufacturer and operator were on schedule and the first test flights in the new skydiving simulator at the themepark Parc du Futuroscope were successful passed when the Corona Virus lockdown upset the opening plans in March this year. After the latest relaxation and the reopening of the borders between France and Germany the teams of ISG and Zero Gravity could resume their work and managed to realize the opening of the wind tunnel for August 7th.

“We are very glad that Zero Gravity can open now and provide a safe and exciting experience for entertainment customers and professional flyers at this perfect location. The whole team at the Indoor Skydiving Germany Group is very proud to be part of this fantastic project which is very special for our company” said Managing Director of Indoor Skydiving Germany Group, Boris Nebe.

The new wind tunnel at the doorsteps of the multimedia and cinematographic theme park Futuroscope is the first ISG tunnel in France. With its round 14ft (4,3m) flight chamber which is 19.7 ft (6m) high visitors can expect a unique experience. The design by ISG fulfills all requirements for the entertainment and pro-flyer market and it combines maximum visibility and minimum noise with the highest German safety standards.

Driven by vision and mankind”s dream of flight , ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of Indoor Skydiving and the Entertainment Market with the highest German Engineering quality standards. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

