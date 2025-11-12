Five Years of Management Buyout at BusinessCode

A Bonn Success Story

Bonn, 12 November 2025 Five years ago, on November 3, 2020, ten long-standing employees of the Bonn-based IT service provider BusinessCode took over the company“s ownership and entrepreneurial responsibility. The management buyout marked the beginning of a new chapter, one characterized by continuity, growth, and successful partnerships.

„We wanted to shape the company“s future under our own power, with a strong team, short decision-making paths, and a clear vision. Five years later, we can confidently say: it was exactly the right step,“ reflects CEO and Partner Martin Schulze.

Since the change in ownership, BusinessCode has evolved strategically. In addition to maintaining its strong position in logistics IT with customers such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, the company has deliberately expanded its portfolio into new areas of expertise. Collaborations with innovative partners such as L3montree Cybersecurity GmbH and FEST GmbH illustrate the company“s growing technological range and forward-looking approach.

Through its cooperation with L3montree, BusinessCode has strengthened software security in development. Together, they launched DevGuard, an open-source tool for secure software development, which has already been successfully integrated into various projects. In partnership with FEST GmbH from Goslar, BusinessCode is focusing on industrial automation and the integration of MES systems with PLC controls, another key step toward Industry 4.0.

„Our partnerships perfectly represent the evolution of recent years,“ Schulze continues. „We combine long-standing expertise with new topics such as cybersecurity, automation, and AI. This creates real value for our customers while strengthening Bonn as an IT hub.“

Parallel to the management buyout, BusinessCode founded the startup BlueBox Systems GmbH five years ago. The goal was to develop a real-time tracking product, separate from the company“s core business but based on its deep expertise in logistics and visibility. What began as a single solution has since evolved into a comprehensive product portfolio that brings transparency to global supply chains and is now deployed internationally.

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Aramex, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Kühne & Nagel, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

