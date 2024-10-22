FORTEC Integrated Presents Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024

Stable, High-Performance Environment for Critical Systems in Industrial and Embedded Applications

FORTEC Integrated, one of Germany’s leading specialists in industrial TFT flat screens, embedded products, and system solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) 2024. The operating system provides companies with a stable, secure, and long-term solution for industrial and embedded applications. „We are now offering our products with pre-installed Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 upon request,“ explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at FORTEC Integrated. „Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is specifically designed for applications requiring high reliability and long-term support.“ With a support period of up to 10 years, the operating system provides companies with the stability needed to operate their critical systems without frequent upgrades or interruptions.

Powerful and Efficient

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 offers improved performance and efficiency for embedded systems and supports the latest hardware and technology. This makes it the ideal choice for applications in industry, retail, healthcare, and many other sectors. FORTEC supports and pre-installs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 upon request in all compatible systems, such as embedded box PCs, panel PCs, industrial motherboards, digital signage players, and many more.

Easy Integration and Management

With Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024, companies can easily integrate and manage their devices. The operating system supports extensive management tools and functions, reducing maintenance efforts and increasing the efficiency of IT operations. A pre-installed Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 enables the immediate use of devices and simplifies implementation into existing systems.

Support for the EU Resilience Act

In line with the goals of the EU Cyber Resilience Act, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 offers stability and security. FORTEC Integrated supports this initiative with durable and reliable IoT solutions.

About FORTEC Integrated

FORTEC Integrated (formerly Distec) is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems, and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated in its own design center in Germering. The range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated can draw on the goods, services, and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network. Further information can be found at https://www.fortec-integrated.de/en/

