French-Romanian-German transaction in the outdoor helmet industry

Walther Transaction initiates and advises on the acquisition of CASCO by 2Ride Holding

The M&A consultancy Walther Transaction advises 2Ride Holding in its search for a premium brand in the outdoor helmet market with a production in Europe. The transaction was concluded on July 29th.

2Ride is a global player in the manufacturing and distribution of protective equipment for bikers, motorcyclists and skiers based in France and a portfolio company of two French Private Equity funds, Eurazeo Mid-Cap (EMC) and Naxicap. Walther Transaction works on a long-term partnership for selected portfolio companies of EMC with the aim to systematically identify suitable add-on companies in DACH and CEE and to accompany the transaction process until closing.

After intensive discussions of the target criteria with 2Ride, market research and the confidential approach of all relevant target companies in the market, Walther Transaction identified CASCO as a suitable strategic partner. CASCO is a premium European brand of helmets & glasses located in Satu Mare/Romania and Bretnig/Germany. Since its creation in 1989, CASCO has focused on designing and manufacturing, in its own factory in Romania, top quality and innovative products dedicated to horse riding, cycling and skiing.

The team of Walther Transaction initiated the transaction and assisted throughout the intensive process of getting to know each other, organizing and guiding several management meetings, entertaining consolidation planning, negotiating the letter of intent, contract negotiation up to the successful closing of the transaction. Also involved as advisors for 2Ride were 8Advisory, DLA Piper, PwC, Shearman Sterling and EFESO. Tiefenbacher and Lehleiter & Partner supported CASCO during the transaction process.

Mark Walther, managing partner of Walther Transaction, was very pleased with the successful French-Romanian-German transaction. „With CASCO, 2Ride strongly enhances its position in the outdoor segment by integrating the engineering and manufacturing capabilities of this premium brand. We wish 2Ride and CASCO a very successful common future.“

Walther Transaction GmbH is an internationally active transaction specialist for company sales and company acquisitions based in Munich. So far, the teams led by Mark Walther and Moneshia zu Eltz have successfully completed over 340 corporate transactions and business development projects, out of which more than 100 buy-side transactions. Walther Transaction has expertise particularly in the sectors healthcare, technology, business services and consumer.

