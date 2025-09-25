How websites must adapt to stay visible in both search engines and AI models

Ayzeo by Fyrma Inc. unveils a new perspective on how search is changing: as AI-driven assistants rise, traditional SEO is evolving into Answer Engine Optimization to secure visibility in AI responses. Ayzeo’s SaaS platform supports businesses in navigating this shift.

The shifting landscape of search

In recent years, users have increasingly turned to AI chatbots and conversational agents-such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini-for answers, recommendations, and insights. As a result, websites risk losing visibility if they only optimize for classic search engines. Ayzeo bridges this gap by offering tools that combine SEO with AEO to ensure sites are both indexed by search crawlers and cited in AI outputs.

Dual optimization: SEO meets AI

Ayzeo’s platform delivers a dual-analysis framework that evaluates traditional ranking factors (like links, content relevancy, speed) alongside AI-centric metrics (such as citation likelihood, answer scoring, and response inclusion). It also features real-time AI visibility testing, citation tracking, AI-assisted content generation, and automated fix recommendations. This integrated approach empowers publishers, brands, and webmasters to future-proof their online presence.

Relevance for Digital Decision-Makers

For businesses, publishers, and digital managers, adapting to this shift is not optional-it“s essential. With the SEO industry value exceeding $80 billion and AI’s influence rising, those who fail to appear in AI responses risk losing referral traffic, brand recognition, and authority. Ayzeo enables users to monitor citation performance in AI answers, prioritize content fixes, and maintain a competitive edge.

Strategic Positioning in the AI-Driven Search Landscape

As the lines between search engines and AI assistants blur, adoption of AEO becomes a necessity for sustained visibility. Users who embrace this change position their websites to thrive in both search engine and AI ecosystems. Ayzeo by Fyrma Inc. is leading this transition by supporting clients with robust, data-driven tools. The company is headquartered in New York and focuses on innovation in search and AI optimization.

Ayzeo is now available at https://ayzeo.com, offering free and premium plans for businesses of all sizes.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, please contact Ayzeo at press@ayzeo.com

