Exactly 30 years ago, something happened that many people thought impossible just a short time before: Two German states joined together to form one country. Before that, Germany had been divided for many years. Against this background, we ask the business leaders of the Federal Republic of Germany what they know about the Day of German Unity. We ask Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, which is based in the traditional port of Hamburg.

Mr Heit, what do you know about the Day of German Unity?

Josip Heit: “Without wishing to read history books here, I would like to put it in a nutshell. After the inhabitants of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) refused to accept their situation, the laws in force and the government after all these years, the Berlin Wall finally came down on 9 November 1989. About a year later, on 3 October 1990, the official unification took place and the end of the GDR was heralded.

The Day of German Unity therefore reminds us of the entry into force of the accession of the German Democratic Republic to the Federal Republic of Germany”. That was on 3 October 1990. Four days before its 41st anniversary, the GDR ceased to exist as a sovereign state and joined the Federal Republic of Germany. Hundreds of thousands celebrated reunification in Berlin. “In free self-determination we want to complete the unity of Germany,” vowed Federal President Richard von Weizsäcker.

Since 1990, the capital city of each federal state has traditionally hosted a celebration to mark the occasion. In the anniversary year 2020, this task fell to the beautiful state of Brandenburg – but because of Corona, the planning had to be slightly different than usual. But Brandenburg came up with something and installed a very nice open-air exhibition”.

Mr Heit, how do you assess the situation of the Federal Republic of Germany today, 30 years after the fall of the Wall?

Josip Heit: “The Day of German Unity reminds us that civil and liberty rights, democracy and fair social participation are value foundations of our coexistence. And it reminds us that this democratic consensus is not simply a matter of course, but that we must continue to fight for it, just as we must fight for the cohesion of our country. If, on the other hand, we consider that the division of Germany, which was healed in unity, was rooted in the catastrophe of National Socialism, and that a drifting apart of society in the form of a strengthening nationalism or a more aggressive anti-Semitism is particularly fatal, our well-fortified democracy, as a united society, is resolutely opposed to this, that is right and proper!

In retrospect, I have to say that the successes in equalising living conditions between East and West after reunification count as much as the wounds left by the loss of jobs and the frustration of many people’s life plans. Not know-it-all but listening to each other should determine the coming decades as a basic attitude in which people with different histories from East and West meet each other. In my opinion, it does not matter who comes from the “East”, the “West” or anywhere else. What matters is that we respect and support each other, especially in times of the current coronavirus pandemic.

This is not only the lesson of the past, but also a task for the future of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany today. To do this, we would have to “speak respectfully and openly about everything that concerns us – for our peace and happiness and for a strong Germany in the midst of a European house, we should be grateful to all politicians in our country, because despite the current difficult times, they are committed to the progress, development and well-being of our country!

Mr. Heit, what does GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG do?

Josip Heit: “GSB has several affiliated companies, in whose structure raw material deposits such as rare earths and minerals are located worldwide, which refine these mineral resources responsibly and above all sustainably as valuable resources in their own plants. At the same time, GSB Gold Standard Banking is a pioneer in the application of block chain technology, because there is nothing to hide with block chain technology. The decentralisation of the block chain guarantees complete transparency so that investors can trace how, when and where precious metals such as gold and silver were produced, for example, and even who was involved in the individual processing steps, when and how.

We firmly believe in education as the first form of development, so GSB is also the first full video block chain academy to teach the community before making an investment decision.

A system created by GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, based on a block chain (a continuously expandable list of data sets, so-called blocks, which are connected by cryptographic procedures), makes the payment process much more secure, this directly, without higher transaction costs between seller and buyer, which is also possible thanks to the G999-Card (G999-Card), which is the first block chain card connected to a block chain merchant (block chain shop)”.

