Gas Sensor for Highly Flammable Refrigerant (R290) Ensures Safe and Accurate Refrigerant Leak Detection in HVAC Systems

Düsseldorf, Tokyo and New York – August 29, 2024 – Environmental regulations are driving the European HVAC industry to switch from synthetic to natural refrigerants, such as R290. To ensure safe operation with this highly flammable refrigerant, Senseair, a Swedish subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), has developed „Sunlight R290,“ a gas sensor featuring high measurement accuracy and operating range, while minimizing heat generation, packaging space, and power consumption. High-volume shipments of Sunlight R290 are scheduled to begin in September 2024.

Existing and upcoming regulations in regard to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called „forever chemicals“) and F-gases (fluorinated greenhouse gases) are severely restricting the use of conventional synthetic refrigerants in air conditioning, heat pumps, and other HVAC systems. The natural refrigerant R290 is propane gas, which is considered to be a more sustainable alternative to conventional solutions. However, due to its high flammability, reliable and highly accurate leakage detection measures are required to ensure safe operation.

Senseair“s newly developed gas sensor Sunlight R290 employs the latest NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) technology, utilizing LED light sources and photodiode sensors. Due to its minimal heat generation, the sensor can be safely operated with R290. Additionally, due to the characteristics of the NDIR method, the detection is less affected by vibrations or interfering gases, enabling robust and reliable measurements that meet the stringent leak detection requirements of the IEC 60335-2-40 safety standard for electric heat pumps, sanitary hot water heat pumps, and air conditioners.

With a measurement range of 0-100% LFL (lower flammable limit) – the concentration of a combustible material in air below which ignition will not occur – the sensor features a high measurement accuracy of +/- 2.5% LFL.

Low power consumption and superior service life

With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, and a relative humidity (RH) range from 0 to 95%, Sunlight R290 can stably operate in challenging environments and covers a broad range of applications, including air conditioning units, heat pumps, dehumidifiers, and control panel coolers. Operated under normal environmental conditions, a service life of over 15 years can be expected. In addition, the sensor features an automatic baseline correction (ABC) algorithm, enabling maintenance-free use over extended periods. All of this is achieved within a small packaging size of 34 mm 21 mm 12 mm and a power consumption of 94 μA.

Sunlight R290 is also available in a standalone refrigerant detection system, the RDS R290, which allows for leak detection without the need for integration into equipment.

About Senseair

Senseair is a gas sensor manufacturer specializing in CO2, alcohol, and refrigerants. With over 30 years of experience of NDIR technology, Senseair has become a market leader within the field. Headquartered in Delsbo, Sweden, Senseair has been part of the Asahi Kasei group since 2018.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

