Get your Business set up

If you want to rent an office, the most important question is where to set up and for how long. Especially when starting a new business, the budget plays a very important role. Mrs. Rieta Vanessa de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting has one easy answer. „Come in and start your Business with us.“ It is as simple as it sounds.

De Soet Consulting offers Business Center with a complete infrastructure for consultants who need an office for a few weeks or months or for entrepreneurs, who would like to test the market before they decide for a location.

According to Rieta de Soet, Business Center are a good alternative for any type of company. Flexibility is the keyword. Adjustable office size, furniture, term of lease and service. The De Soet Consulting Business Center are full of opportunities. There is no problem which can not be solved.

Mrs. de Soet says, analysis have shown that Business Center have a lot of benefits compared to ordinary rented premises. The financial aspect is not the only benefit. Business Center can be used immediately and they are completely equipped.

There have never been so many options for finding the best office solution, says Rieta de Soet. If you still prefer to work in your own office, you have to calculate high costs for furniture, rent and long term contracts.

People who like an easy solution, will be enthusiastic about the concept of a Business Center. De Soet Consulting offers qualified employees, for example a secretary, a business economist and a tax consultant, who are available on demand.

De Soet Consulting ist eine Beratungsgesellschaft mit einem Team von Betriebswirten, Steuerberatern, Marketing- und Unternehmensberatern, die über eine 20-jährige Beratungserfahrung verfügen. De Soet Consulting betreut weltweit in Amerika, Asien und Europa Kunden, die ihren bisherigen Standort verlagern oder eine neue Firma gründen wollen. De Soet Consulting bietet Komplettlösungen für Unternehmen an, die ihren Standort verlegen oder einen neuen Standort gründen wollen.

