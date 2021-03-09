Gold und Kryptowährung: Tokenisierung von Edelmetallen

Zusammenführen der digitalen und traditionellen Finanzwelt – Herausforderungen und Lösungen im Vergleich zum klassischen Edelmetallhandel – Diskussionsbeitrag von Dr. Peter Riedi, Edelmetallexperte und Volkswirt

Kryptowährungen und in diesem Zusammenhang die Tokenisierung erhalten immer größere Beachtung. Durch die Kombination von nicht greifbaren Kryptowährungen und sehr realen Edelmetallen wie Gold wird eine sichere Wertanlage geschaffen. Je nach Anlagestrategie gelten Edelmetalle als eine sinnvolle Anlage zur Wertsteigerung für Privatpersonen. Für die Sicherheit, dass die Wertanlage auch bei Krisen überlebt, bereichern neu entwickelte Methoden die Finanzwelt.

Kryptonisierung von Edelmetallen: Die Kombination

Bei Kryptowährungen, wie den Bitcoin, wird bemängelt, dass dies nur eine virtuelle Währung sei ohne jegliche Rückabsicherung. Sie entsteht lediglich aus Angebot und Nachfrage und hat sonst keinen Rückhalt. Im Gegensatz dazu sind Edelmetalle greifbar und nachweislich beständig. Bei diesen besteht aber das Problem, dass diese schwerer in der Handhabe sind und es nicht immer einfach ist eine Wertschöpfung zu erhalten.

Werden die Kryptowährungen und die Edelmetalle miteinander kombiniert, erhält man ein krisensicheres Produkt, was sich an den Trends der Zukunft orientiert. Zudem haben beide Bestandteile den Vorteil, dass diese nicht auf Schulden basieren und es keine weiteren Zahlungsversprechen gegenüber Dritten gibt. Ein weiteres wichtiges Faktum ist die Tatsache, dass Gold in seinem physischen Vorkommen natürlich begrenzt ist und der Blockchain mathematisch limitiert ist.

Die Funktionsweise

Bei der Erstellung von Token wird die Blockchain des Anbieters Ethereum (ETH) oder eines anderen benötigt. Ethereum-Blockchain ist eine quelloffene Software Datenbank und in dieser Datenbank wird das jeweilige Edelmetall hinterlegt. Davon werden bestimmte Anteile erstellt, die sogenannten Token. Jedes Token kann erhalten werden, wenn die Zugriffsrechte einer Person dies ermöglichen. Bei den meisten Gold-Token entspricht dies einem Gramm Gold.

Die Technologie der Blockchain und der Tokenisierung kann auch auf Edelmetalle angewandt werden. Im März 2016 hat das Unternehmen Digix Global das Prinzip der Goldspekulation aufgegriffen und digitales Gold erschaffen mit der Besonderheit, dass die einzelnen Digix Gold Token direkt mit dem realen Wert verknüpft sind – also mit Gold. Vorsicht ist geboten bei der Auswahl goldgedeckter Kryptowährungen durch sorgfältige Vergleiche und Analysen, weil nicht alle Angebote in der Realität über eine Deckung mit realem Gold verfügen.

Stellen Edelmetalle und Token den Trend der Zukunft dar?

Die Frage ist: “Steuert die Tokenisierung von Gold eine sinnvolle Maßnahme zur Wertschöpfung bei?” Schon heute bieten einige Unternehmen diese Dienstleistung für Finanzanleger an. Hierbei muss bedacht werden, dass alle Anbieter abhängig sind von der zentralen Regelung von Kryptowährung und Golddeckung. Bekanntes Beispiel ist der Digix Gold Token (DGX), der auf dem Finanzmarkt durch nachweisliche Goldreserven gedeckt ist.

Ob bereits jetzt in Gold-Token investiert werden sollte, hängt von jedem Anlagentypen ab. Für Risikoaverse Anleger stehen Sicherheit durch Normen und Regulierungen im Vordergrund, sie sollten warten, bis es flächendeckend nachvollziehbare Regelungen und Gesetze zur Tokenisierung von Edelmetallen gibt.

Dennoch verspricht diese Kombination aus Edelmetall und Kryptowährung eine gute Anlage für die Zukunft mit guter Wertsteigerung zu sein. Auch wird vermutet, dass in Zukunft etablierte Institutionen und Börsen den Vorteil von beispielsweise “Gold-Token” sehen und diese auch für risikoaverse Kunden anbieten werden. Für Risikoaffine Anleger bieten Kryptowährungen bereits heute Potential ihr Geld als Investment in diese Instrumente. Zu bedenken gilt, dass diese Anleger auf Online-Plattformen zurückgreifen müssen und hierbei die Eigenheiten jedes Portals berücksichtigt werden sollte.

Gold and cryptocurrency: tokenization of precious metals.

Merging the digital and traditional financial worlds – challenges and solutions compared to traditional precious metals trading – discussion contribution by Dr. Peter Riedi, precious metals expert and economist.

Cryptocurrencies and in this context tokenization are getting more and more attention. The combination of intangible cryptocurrencies and very real precious metals such as gold creates a secure store of value. Depending on the investment strategy, precious metals are considered a sensible investment to increase value for individuals. For the certainty that the value investment will survive even during crises, newly developed methods are enriching the financial world.

Cryptonization of precious metals: The combination

With cryptocurrencies, such as the Bitcoin, it is criticized that this is only a virtual currency without any hedging back. It is merely created by supply and demand and has no other backing. In contrast, precious metals are tangible and demonstrably stable. The problem with these, however, is that they are more difficult to handle and it is not always easy to obtain value creation.

When cryptocurrencies and precious metals are combined, you get a crisis-proof product, which is in line with the trends of the future. In addition, both components have the advantage that they are not based on debt and there are no other promises of payment to third parties. Another important fact is that gold is naturally limited in its physical occurrence and the blockchain is mathematically limited.

How it works

Token creation requires the blockchain of the provider Ethereum (ETH) or another. Ethereum blockchain is an open source software database and in this database the respective precious metal is deposited. Certain shares of it are created, called tokens. Each token can be obtained if a person’s access rights allow it. For most gold tokens, this corresponds to one gram of gold.

Blockchain and tokenization technology can also be applied to precious metals. In March 2016, the company Digix Global took the principle of gold speculation and created digital gold with the peculiarity that the individual Digix Gold tokens are directly linked to real value – that is, gold. Caution is advised when choosing gold-backed cryptocurrencies through careful comparison and analysis because not all offerings have real-world coverage with real gold.

Do precious metals and tokens represent the trend of the future?

The question is, “Does tokenization of gold contribute a meaningful measure of value creation?” Already today, some companies offer this service to financial investors. Here, it must be kept in mind that all providers are dependent on the central regulation of cryptocurrency and gold backing. A well-known example is the Digix Gold Token (DGX), which is backed by proven gold reserves on the financial market.

Whether to invest in gold tokens already depends on each type of investment. For risk-averse investors, security through standards and regulations are paramount; they should wait until there are comprehensible regulations and laws for tokenizing precious metals across the board.

Nevertheless, this combination of precious metal and cryptocurrency promises to be a good investment for the future with good appreciation. It is also believed that in the future, established institutions and exchanges will see the advantage of, for example, “gold tokens” and offer them to risk-averse customers. For risk-affine investors, cryptocurrencies already offer potential to invest their money as an investment in these instruments. It should be borne in mind that these investors have to resort to online platforms, and the peculiarities of each portal should be taken into account here.

Dr. Peter Riedi

Economist & precious metals expert

