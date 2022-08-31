Great Sound in Ford Transit: EMPHASER EM-FDF1 Speaker

„Cleanly done upgrade for Ford“ – EMPHASER’s sound system for the Transit, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom awarded ‚Sound Tip‘ accolade from Car & HiFi magazine (05/22)

Car audio specialist EMPHASER has built up a wide range of vehicle-specific aftermarket speakers for motorhomes: systems for the Fiat Ducato, the VW T5 and T6, as well as for the Mercedes Sprinter. A new addition is now the EM-FDF1, a plug and play component speaker system for the Ford Transit, Transit Custom (third generation) and the Tourneo Custom (second generation). German Car & HiFi magazine (issue 05/22) presents the new Transit speaker in a detailed test report.

The test technicians are impressed by the accuracy of fit and ease of installation of the front system upgrade. According to them, the 16.5 cm woofer fits „exactly in the space of the original“. This also applies to the 25 mm tweeter with woven fabric dome, which simply clips into the original mounts. But that“s not all: „As always with vehicle-specific speakers, EMPHASER equips the set with vehicle connectors so that installation really is plug and play“, explain the testers.

The high quality finish earns EMPHASER special praise from the tech experts: „Both chassis are cleanly made, the woofer very finely so with turned poles pieces, hole-punched voice coil former and stable aluminum cone.“

The EM-FDF1 also scores with its practical details: The crossover of the two-way system is split into its two branches, with the woofer branch being directly on the basket of the mid/woofer – a clever design variant according to Car & HiFi: „The designer has made use here of the possibility not only to separate with a low pass filter but also to build in an equalizer tuned to the vehicle acoustics.“ The crossover of the tweeter is integrated into the connection cable and separates the tweeter using a 12 dB high pass filter.

The Transit speaker then puts on a thoroughly convincing show in the test lab: „Sonically the system is a solid performer, responding cheerfully with a fresh and lively sound“, is how the tech journalists judge the performance of the EM-FDF1. „In the high range there is plenty of detail, while the aluminum woofer delivers clean lows that are really fun. In general, the FDF1 is always good for a rousing attack, setting itself apart from the original sound with its nice dynamics“.

„With the EM-FDF1, EMPHASER offers a successful aftermarket upgrade solution for the Transit and Tourneo“, say the professional testers in summing up. „The system offers exactly what is expected of it: It fits effortlessly into the vehicle and improves the sound enormously.“ The EM-FDF1 not only passes the test with flying colors – the tech journalists also award this „cleanly done upgrade for Ford“ the coveted ‚Sound Tip‘ accolade.

EMPHASER has been a name in the car audio sector for 30 years. The brand has become a well respected brand since middle of the 1990s for its enormously powerful subwoofers of the XTREME series, followed later by the series SPL, Linear-X, Neo-SPL and the state-of-the-art woofer E15NEO-COMP. The present range covers subwoofers, vehicle-specific Plug“N“Play component sets and classic lines of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

EMPHASER products are distributed exclusively through Europe’s largest car media specialist, the Swiss ACR AG.

