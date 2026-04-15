GTDC Highlights Distributors‘ Vital Role in Scaling AI Adoption and Digital Transformation

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NOORDWIJK, NL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / IT distributors have become a driving force behind the sales and adoption of AI, advanced cloud and cybersecurity solutions and other next-generation technologies based on research and discussions at this week’s GTDC Summit EMEA conference. The quickly evolving digital landscape was a central theme of the annual channel executive event, hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world’s largest consortium of technology distributors which collectively represent more than $180 billion in sales and services.

„The IT landscape changes rapidly and AI is escalating that transformation towards a digital-centric future,“ said Frank Vitagliano, chief executive officer of GTDC, in his opening keynote. „Technology vendors and hyperscalers are more reliant on the reach, resources and drive of distribution than ever before, especially with the increasing complexities of cloud and AI-focused solutions. Distributors continue to build and expand upon their core capabilities to help partners adapt and scale digital technologies across the IT ecosystem.“ Vitagliano also shared key findings of the latest GTDC research that ranked the specific distribution-delivered services that cloud and AI-oriented vendors rely on most today. Partner enablement, digital platforms, sales playbooks and channel credit/financing top that list of most valued offerings [download a complimentary copy of Distribution: The Digital Force Multiplier here].

Following those opening remarks, Vitagliano was joined on the main stage by Joe Turner, vice president of research for CONTEXT, for a „Seaside Chat“ on the big trends in AI and cybersecurity. „As we move into an era where autonomous agents have full access with the power to trigger transactions and move data, identity protection and zero trust can’t be treated as an afterthought,“ emphasized Turner. „Our data shows that in the first three months of 2026, Identity & Access Management grew by 19% year-over-year, outstripping every other cybersecurity segment. Zero Trust investments are now eight times larger than last year’s. Distributors have effectively become the compliance and talent shock absorbers for the channel. They are the only ones capable of bridging the 2026 ‚readiness gap‘ by providing the technical certifications and explainable AI guardrails that solution providers need to deliver secure, legally compliant innovation to their customers at a local level.“

Distribution Powers Digital Expansion

Industry thought leaders reinforced the ‘distributors as cloud and AI force-multipliers‘ message throughout the Summit EMEA presentations and panel discussions. Speakers included some of Europe’s most recognized channel executives, economics experts and data intelligence leaders, each covering important topics of interest for the IT community this year, including:

Distribution Leadership Perspectives – Vitagliano moderated an interactive panel discussion with some of Europe’s top distribution executives on a variety of critical topics, including their rapidly evolving roles in cloud and AI-enablement. Much of that conversation centered on digital platforms and many of the ways these new tools are already improving channel engagement and increasing revenue opportunities across the IT ecosystem. The esteemed panelists included Nick Bannister, president EMEA, Arrow ECS; Jesper Trolle, chief executive officer, Exclusive Networks; Miriam Murphy, president Europe, TD SYNNEX; and Matt Sanderson, executive vice president & president EMEA, Ingram Micro.

A Framework for AI in the UK and Europe – Lord Chris Holmes of Richmond MBE emphasized key considerations around AI legislation for businesses, individuals and economies across Europe. He cited a lack of oversight and controls that should concern those inside and outside the IT community and shared findings from his recent ‘8 Realities‘ report on the real and tangible effect of these technologies.

Dynamic Market Adjustments – Emily Mansfield, principal European economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), provided an expert market and financial analysis across the global landscape. Highlighting the positive trends and challenges across different regions, she emphasized key trends that vendors, solution providers and distributors should watch and adapt to in the future.

The AI Transformational Shift – IT consultant Alex Tatham led an expert panel discussion on artificial intelligence and its effect on industry spending and growth cycles. This group of thought leaders explored the trends and opportunities with Agentic AI, highlighting the many ways these technologies will impact the channel and greater IT community over the next few years.

The day concluded with an interactive AI workshop and breakout sessions with GTDC’s data partners in EMEA, NIQ and CONTEXT. Pre-day activities included an interactive ESG meeting and a finance forum for vendor and distribution leaders to discuss the fiscal benefits of these critical industry alliances. Are you interested in joining GTDC for more of these insightful conversations and engagement opportunities with top leaders from the vendor and distribution community? The council holds three regional events each year with the next stop in Singapore for the 2026 GTDC Summit APJ in mid-November.

About the GTDC The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $180 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.

GTDC MEDIA CONTACT:

Brian Sherman (814) 882-4432

bsherman@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council

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