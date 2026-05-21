Guns into Flutes, Approaches to Peace, Astronomy-Based Solutions.

Firearms into Flutes, Quantum Leap Approaches to Peace, Astronomy-Based Solutions.

Guns into Flutes. The Quantum Leap Book for Peace.The universe is more peaceful than Homo sapiens. The laws of the universe help create world peace. Sustainable peace. Based on astronomical formulas.This book represents a quantum leap in peace movements. It is based on insights from astronomy. The approaches are applicable to nations and everyone.The universe is the most successful system of all. It has existed for 13.8 billion years. It is still growing, faster and faster, more sustainably, and with a lower percentage of major crises than with so-called „Homo sapiens“.There are various success parameters and various destructive aspects. Both are analyzed in order to use or discard them as optimizers or brakes on peace. The success aspects predominate and are growing extremely rapidly. The destructive aspects are decreasing sharply.The universe has a realm with negative tendencies: the HAVING strand. These include, for example, braking and attractive forces (gravity, …), as well as (self-)destructive mass or matter (supernovas, black holes, …). The TIME formula dominates the HAVING strand.The realm of the universe with positive tendencies is the BEING strand. Here there are liberating and growth-promoting forces (the push forces of the Big Bang and the pull forces of the VOIDs). The (Free) SPACE formula dominates in the BEING strand.The strongest force in the universe is the DYNAMIC MULTIPLIER. It has a positive effect when the SPACE formula dominates-and a negative one when the TIME formula dominates. This formula, which can have constructive or destructive effects, also determines war or peace in our world.The formulas are compared in parallel with humanity and its environment in terms of aspects of peace or war, and are either recommended or discouraged.For all those who have read the book „The Universe in a Bathroom“-and may have missed aspects of the current status quo-it should be noted that many of these aspects are listed, broken down, put into perspective, and in some cases refuted in this book-with corresponding verifications. Contrary to the current status quo. In this regard, Max Planck defined the „Planck Principle“: In essence: Scientific innovations do not arise because many current professors accept the new and reject the old, but primarily because current professors die out.I hope that the approaches in this book are not postponed, so that we can establish peace as quickly as possible.Brief DescriptionThis book is about a quantum leap toward establishing peace. After all the principles that have applied for millennia, the focus is now on a new foundation for coexistence: the laws of astronomy. These are presented in this book in a way that is easily understandable from both mathematical and philosophical perspectives. They offer a vision and strategy for a better, more sustainable, and more peaceful world.Company DescriptionAt world-wide-wealth, we develop solutions for a better world. To this end, we invent new methods and formulas. The invention of formulas for, among other things, TIME, SPACE, and DYNAMIC RELATIVITY were breakthroughs-not only for astronomy but, when applied, now also within the framework of GlobalOnomy for, among other things,Economy & Currency, Knowledge & Wisdom, Peace & Freedom, Prosperity & Health, Common Good & Sustainability, and Climate & Environment-worldwide-and thus also for the 17 UN SDGs, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. And our results can put all current crises into perspective, mitigate them, and resolve them.KeywordsPeace, War, Astronomy, Universe, Guns-to-Flutes, Astronomy-for-Peace, Peace-Organisation, Sustainability, Relativating Astronomy-Status-Quo

world-wide-wealth is the plattform for world wide wealth. We research, invent and use math/physical formulas of astronomy to optimize our globus – via a global consideration of many aspects: Economy & Currency, Knowledge & Wisdom, Peace & Freedom, Prosperity & Health, Common Welfare & Sustainability, Worldwide. For the Wealth of Mankind.

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