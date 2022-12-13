„Hessian State Prize for Energy 2022“ to Proton Motor in the category „Mobility“

Emission-free hydrogen fuel cell system „HyRange® Extender“ convinces expert jury. | As an H2 key player, Proton Motor relies on co-operations and alliances in the energy sector. |

Puchheim near Munich, December 13, 2022 – The hydrogen fuel cell producer „Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH“ ( www.proton-motor.de) received the great honour of the first placement at the end of November. As part of this year’s ceremony of the „Hessian State Prize for Innovative Energy Solutions 2022“, the HyRange® system was awarded as the winner. The LEA LandesEnergyAgency, which assumes central tasks for the Hessian state government in the implementation of the energy transition and climate protection, is responsible for the sustainable signal effect of the award. The hydrogen-based fuel cell HyRange® Extender for battery-electric commercial vehicles and buses is an effective drive component for automotive applications. Currently, Proton Motor’s zero-emission development is being integrated into refuse collection vehicles of the Dutch-Belgian company „E-Trucks Europe“ as well as into trucks of „Electra Commercial Vehicles“ from the UK.

International delegations for decarbonisation

Especially the local medium-sized companies, which belong to the customer base of Proton Motor and are addressed, for example, by the networking of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce to Munich and Upper Bavaria, has the potential of rapid implementation and can pave the way for decarbonisation. To get an overview of the complex state of the hydrogen economy, Proton Motor participated in two international delegations in autumn. At the invitation of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, trade relations with the Sultanate of Oman regarding the energy sector were explored. In addition, accompanied by Minister of Economic Affairs Aiwanger, the cross-border hydrogen market in Italy and Austria has been researched in the context of to what extent Bavaria`s hydrogen demand can currently be covered by existing infrastructure for gas transport.

Mobility hydrogen applications are the future

In Germany and Europe, the Bavarian high-tech specialist, which will celebrate its 25th birthday in 2023, is one of the most established key players in hydrogen fuel cells for the energy sector. Following the recent official announcement of expansion plans to expand production capacity, Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger stated on the news of the expansion: „Hydrogen application in mobility is our future. With its expansion investment, Proton Motor confirms the increased demand for hydrogen engines and thus strengthens the outstanding importance of the Free State in the research and development of new and emission-free drive technologies.“ The Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and the settlement agency Invest in Bavaria actively support Proton Motor in the implementation of the expansion, which represents a sevenfold increase in production area compared to the headquarters in Puchheim, 12 kilometres away.

Business location for H2 technology leadership

With the density of institutional facilities for future-oriented co-operation and project planning around renewable energies, which also includes Bavaria Innovative and Centre for Hydrogen.Bayern, Bavaria is one of the most prominent business locations for H2 technology leadership. „With the new commitment to H2 Süd – Hydrogen Initiative Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, we have taken another important step, to promote the market penetration of hydrogen and fuel cells, including technological applications, together with customers, suppliers, end-users, service recipients and politics. These developments are taking place now and must be adapted to the long-term hydrogen markets with H2 import and pipeline,“ explains Proton Motor Director „Governmental Affairs & Communication“ Manfred Limbrunner.

EN_About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de):

For a quarter of a century, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has been Europe“s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with CleanTech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the CO2-balanced customised or standard respectively hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. Proton Motor“s new automated series production plant was inaugurated in September 2019 by the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy.

The internationally active technology market leader from Bavaria, which currently employs more than 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of „Proton Motor Power Systems plc“, based in England. Since October 2006, the parent company’s „Green Energy“ share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: „PPS“ / WKN: A3DAJ9 / ISIN: GB00BP83GZ24).

