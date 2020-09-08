Higher bend insensitivity of Draka single mode fibre optic cables

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions now offers fibre optic portfolio with improved bending performance in accordance with standard G.657.A1

Cologne/Germany, 4th September, 2020. BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) of Prysmian Group has upgraded its portfolio of Draka single-mode fibre optic cables with lower bend sensitivity. With the upgrade of G.652.D fibre to the performance profile of G.657.A1 fibre, customers will benefit from higher bend insensitivity of their installed fibre optic network cables. Draka G.657.A1 fibres offer the highest reliability and performance, as well as low bending losses – especially in critical situations. They allow tight installation radii and are fully compatible with G.652.D fibres. The cables are offered at the same price.

The ever-increasing data traffic leads to an exploding demand for transmission capacity and network infrastructure. In addition, new technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence support this trend. Optical networks must adapt to these requirements as quickly as possible by increasing their dynamics, offering higher capacities and lower latency. At the same time, density is increasing and optical networks are reaching their limits in terms of space.

“All of this leads to fibre bends becoming more and more likely to occur. Preventing power leakage due to bending effects therefore plays an increasingly important role in the necessary transition to flexible and reliable fibre optic connectivity,” says Gerard Pera, Product Manager Optical Data Cable of MMS, Prysmian Group. MMS is responding to the new requirements by upgrading Draka’s single mode fibre optic cables from G.652.D fibre to G.657.A1. Gerard Pera: “Our new fibre optic cables are much less sensitive to bending without causing high losses. This applies to installation in floor, door and window strips as well as in racks where the cables are heavily bent due to lack of space”.

Compared to the G.652.D fibres previously used, G.657.A1 fibres have a much lower attenuation loss. “For example, a G.657.A1 fiber that is insensitive to bending will have an attenuation loss of only 0.2 dB when twisted twice around a pencil, whereas a G.652.D fibre loses up to 11 dB,” says Gerard Pera. The improved single-mode fibre has a standard step index profile that is not assisted by additional structures in the cladding. This makes it fully compatible with all network applications previously installed.

The Prysmian Group has over 30 years at the forefront of fibre optic technology and development. The leading cable manufacturer manufactures all cabling products in its European production facilities. BU MMS develops optimized cable systems built on BendBright fibre technology. Customers benefit from scalable, physically compact and investment-safe solutions that ensure that they are well prepared for future requirements.

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

