Higher process security and lower oil consumption

Oiling of aluminium strip

At Aluminium 2024, Limax will be showing for the first time its new modular electrostatic oiling machine for aluminium strip. The machine combines the company“s proven atomization system based on secondary electrodes with a flexible width adjustment system, a new, integrated smoothing roller, and an inline oil film measuring system from Amepa. This unique combination of components guarantees a perfectly uniform oil film, while markedly reducing oil consumption and providing operators the security that they are instantly alerted by the system in the event of overoiling or dry stripes.

The new machine design is the result of a close collaboration between Amepa, Danieli and Limax. It combines the advantages of high-performance electrostatic oiling with high-precision oil film measurement within one device. Limax will shortly supply the first unit of this new-generation oiling system to a North-American customer.

As in its previous machines, Limax uses the proven design of arranging additional, secondary electrodes above the strip. These electrodes produce and spread out oil droplets as ultra-fine as of a hundredth of a millimeter. The thus obtained atomized spray is much finer and more uniformly spreadable than achievable with systems that operate without secondary electrodes.

A highlight of the new system is its flexible width adjustment feature. The spraying width can be adjusted to the width of the strip processed at increments of 100 mm. Thus, Limax reliably avoids overspraying of narrow strips. The operator can rest assured that not more oil than absolutely necessary will be sprayed.

The new inline oil film measurement (OFM) sensors from Amepa form an integral part of the new Limax machine. They make the overall oiling process more reliable, because in combination with the values from the electrostatic oiling process the infrared spectrometer sensors of the OFM system can issue a warning early on in the event of „dry stripes“ on the strip or localized overoiling. At the trade fair, Limax will also be showing its newly developed smoothing roller, which, by applying a constant pressure across the entire strip width, ensures that all of the strip surface is covered by a uniformly thick oil layer.

According to Cedric Maresch, Managing Director of Limax GmbH, the collaboration with Amepa and Danieli provides great benefits for his customers: „Our new machine brings down the amount of oil used in strip oiling operations, while ensuring a perfectly uniform oil film. Integrating the Amepa inline measurement system into our machine made a big difference. The data exchange between both measuring systems ensures that any oil film anomalies are readily recognized, giving the operator the opportunity to react without delay. This makes sure that only perfectly oiled strip enters the press line.“

Limax at Aluminium 2024

Düsseldorf, Germany, 8 to 10 October 2024

Hall 5, Stand 5H14

About Limax

Limax GmbH engineers and manufactures machinery and facilities for the aluminium and steel industries. The company specializes in electrostatic surface coating technology, integration of high-performance measuring systems and fully automatic metal grinding systems for crack removal. Limax is noted for its innovations, such as a smoothing roller that compensates strip sagging during strip coating to ensure that exactly the same pressure is applied on the strip across its entire width. The company is also renowned for its ultra-high-precision differential pumps.

Limax customers include leading producers of steel and aluminium strip from all corners of the world.

Cedric Maresch founded the company in 2019. Engineering, steel component production and assembly facilities are located at the company headquarters in Solingen, Germany. The company is worldwide active with a comprehensive network of representatives.

