Holger Thorsten Schubarts Speech to the G20

Neutrino Energy Group’s Blueprint for Change: How Neutrinovoltaics Could Influence G20 Energy Policies

Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed leaders of the world,

We stand before you today with a profound sense of hope and excitement as we convene at the 2023 G20 summit in the vibrant city of New Delhi. Our gathering today is not just an assembly of nations but a congregation of visionaries, each of us holding the keys to unlock a brighter and more sustainable future for our planet.

Today, I, Holger Thorsten Schubart, the founder and CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group, stand before you not as a solitary individual, but as a representative of a collective of exceptional intellects hailing from every corner of the globe. We do not approach you as mere individuals but as guardians of an extraordinary odyssey, one that has transported us from the theoretical realms of physics to the precipice of a technological renaissance. Today, our purpose is to impart to you a vision-a vision of a world transmuted by the boundless promise that lies within the realm of neutrinovoltaic technology.

As we embark on this journey of discovery, we would like to take a moment to reflect on the incredible progress we have made over the years. It was not so long ago that the concept of neutrinovoltaics was met with skepticism, seen as a pursuit of the impossible. But in the spirit of scientific inquiry and the relentless pursuit of knowledge, we uncovered a revolutionary path that has the potential to reshape our world.

Our story begins with a particle so elusive that it can pass through solid matter with ease-a particle so abundant that it permeates every corner of the universe. We are talking about the neutrino. This tiny, ghostly particle, once considered insignificant, has now become the cornerstone of a monumental transformation in the realm of energy generation.

In 2014, our journey into the world of neutrinos and other non-visible radiations began. It was a journey fueled by curiosity, by the belief that there must be a better way to harness the energy that surrounds us. As we stand here before you today, we are reminded of the words of the great physicist Albert Einstein, who once said, „Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.“

Einstein“s wisdom rings true in the story of neutrinovoltaics. It was through imagination and the relentless pursuit of innovation that we began to see the untapped potential of the neutrino-a particle so abundant that even as we speak, trillions of them are passing through each and every one of us.

The breakthrough moment arrived in 2015 when esteemed energy physicists Arthur B. McDonald and Takaaki Kajita made a groundbreaking discovery that neutrinos have mass. This revelation confirmed the universal principle of E=mc2, which states that all mass contains energy. It was a eureka moment, a confirmation of our belief that we could tap into the hidden energy of the universe.

With this newfound knowledge in hand, we embarked on a journey to harness the power of the neutrino and other non-visible radiations. But we did not do it alone. The Neutrino Energy Group is a testament to international collaboration, a coalition of brilliant minds from Germany, the United States, and countries around the world. Together, we have worked tirelessly to transform the theoretical into the tangible.

At the heart of neutrinovoltaics lies a multilayer nanomaterial composed of graphene and doped silicon. This remarkable material, combined with the power of artificial intelligence and quantum technology, has enabled us to create devices capable of converting the kinetic energy of neutrinos and other non-visible radiations into electrical power. It“s a feat that challenges the very essence of how we think about energy generation.

But neutrinovoltaics is not merely a scientific curiosity; it is a beacon of hope for a world grappling with the urgent challenges of climate change and energy sustainability. It offers a path toward a future where our energy needs are met without depleting finite resources or harming our planet.

So, what does this amazing world of neutrinovoltaics look like? Picture a world where every home, every building, and every device is powered by clean, renewable energy, courtesy of the neutrinos and other non-visible radiations that flow through our world unseen. Imagine a future where energy scarcity is a thing of the past, where remote and underserved communities have access to reliable and sustainable power sources.

One of the most exciting applications of neutrinovoltaics is the Neutrino Power Cube. These compact, efficient devices are capable of yielding a net power output ranging from 5 to 6 kilowatts. They have the potential to revolutionize energy generation at the individual and community levels. The field trials for the Neutrino Power Cubes are already underway in Austria, where hundreds of units are being tested in real-world scenarios. These trials will provide invaluable insights into the practical integration of neutrinovoltaics into our daily lives.

But the impact of neutrinovoltaics extends far beyond individual power generation. It has the potential to transform transportation as we know it. The Pi Car, a remarkable creation powered by neutrinovoltaic technology, represents a glimpse into the future of sustainable mobility. Imagine a world where our vehicles draw their power directly from the neutrinos that surround us, eliminating the need for traditional fuel sources and reducing carbon emissions.

The possibilities are boundless, but our journey is far from over. As we stand on the precipice of a new energy era, we are faced with both immense challenges and unprecedented opportunities. It is incumbent upon us, as leaders of our nations, to recognize the transformative potential of neutrinovoltaics and to embrace it as a powerful tool in our collective efforts to combat climate change and secure a sustainable future.

We call upon each of you to consider the role that neutrinovoltaics can play in your respective nations. It is a technology that knows no borders, a force for good that can benefit all of humanity. Let us work together to remove the barriers that may impede its progress, to ensure that the scientific community has the resources and support it needs to continue exploring the boundless potential of neutrinos and other non-visible radiations.

In conclusion, we stand before you not as lone scientists but as representatives of a global community united by a shared vision. The world of neutrinovoltaics is a world of endless possibilities, a world where the energy of the universe is harnessed for the betterment of all. It is a world where the power to transform our planet lies within our grasp.

As we leave this summit and return to our respective nations, let us carry with us the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and hope that defines the neutrinovoltaic revolution. Together, we can usher in a new era of clean, sustainable, and abundant energy for generations to come.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your attention and your commitment to shaping a brighter future for all of humanity.

– Holger Thorsten Schubart, CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group

The Neutrino Energy Group has established itself as a leading international consortium of companies and scientists in the field of converting radiation spectra into electrical energy since its founding in 2008. With a worldwide network of partners, scientists, and a range of cooperating international research centers, the Neutrino Energy Group is the main player in applied research and development in the field of energy harvesting.

In recent years, the Neutrino Energy Group has achieved significant progress, particularly in the development of Neutrinovoltaic technology.

Scientists from the scientific advisory board of the company conduct continuous research and development work in various research centers worldwide, with a specific focus on increasing the efficiency of Neutrinovoltaic technology in the coming years. The Neutrino Energy Group follows a decentralized, interdisciplinary, and global research strategy to consolidate and fully exploit the immense potential of their discoveries. They aim to engineer and employ artificial intelligence to develop these insights into novel autonomous and decentralized energy supply systems of the future for marketable deployment.

Their years of dedicated work have already led to a series of patents and groundbreaking research results, enabling the practical understanding and establishment of Neutrinovoltaic technology shortly. The Neutrinovoltaic technology represents a genuine and ecologically honest, autonomous, and base-load-capable 24/7 renewable energy solution.

