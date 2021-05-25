Improved fire protection for Draka UC500 AS23 Cat.6A F/FTP cable

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions lifts another copper installation cable from CPR fire protection class Cca to class B2ca s1a d1 a1

Cologne, Germany, May 21st 2021 – BU Multimedia Solutions (BU MMS) of Prysmian Group has added more fire safety to another copper cable. The Draka UC500 AS23 Cat.6A F/FTP is now available in CPR fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. The upgrade from class Cca to B2ca offers users higher fire safety with the same performance and manageability. The mechanically robust AWG-23 copper cables ensure high resistance due to the LSHF-FR outer jacket. The four wire pairs as well as the entire cable core are sheathed with an aluminum-coated plastic foil. This provides the Draka F/FTP cable with optimum shielding.

With the UC500 AS23 Cat.6A F/FTP in fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1, BU Multimedia Solutions is launching a high-quality installation cable with increased fire resistance. The enhanced fire protection cable meets all the criteria of the demanding B2ca s1a d1 a1 fire protection class with regard to smoke development (s1a), flaming droplets (d1) and acid content (a1). “We have invested significant resources in the development of the new CPR cable. The result is a highly reliable, fire-safe Cat.6A installation cable that is quick and easy to install while maintaining high data transmission rates,” says Zoran Borcic, product manager, copper cables, Multimedia Solutions BU, Prysmian Group.

The Draka UC500 AS23 Cat.6A F/FTP with AWG-23 copper conductor is suitable for Power over Ethernet (PoE), Type 1-4. In accordance with the Cat.6A standard, the installation cables transmit data, voice, audio and video information at a speed of up to 10 Gbit/s. The halogen-free and flame-retardant protective jacket (LSHF-FR) ensures maximum fire protection in accordance with the EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR).

Test good, all good

Several internal and external test laboratories tested the cable design in numerous runs for B2ca fire protection criteria. The very intensive testing phase led to success: all randomly selected test specimens met the high requirements of the B2ca fire protection class without reducing their performance and ease of installation. “The test phase has shown how difficult it is to meet the necessary requirements in terms of CPR fire protection class, performance and manageability at the same time. All the more reason for us to be pleased that the effort put into further technological development has been fully worthwhile,” says Zoran Borcic.

Please visit our “Draka Cable Content Hub” with lots of information about our innovative fibre optic, coaxial and copper cables.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

