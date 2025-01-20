Industrial Service Medal for Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions in Korea

The Busch Group company Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions in Korea was awarded the Industrial Service Medal.

The Industrial Service Medal was awarded for the A4 series production line. These vacuum pumps are built to handle harsh process gases and provide various control options, making them ideal for demanding industrial environments in the semiconductor market. Pfeiffer offers solutions for complete Fab systems for the Asian semiconductor market. The company can therefore react quickly and easily to customer requirements at any time.

„The Industrial Service Medal is a big honor for the entire team of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions in Korea. We are proud to contribute to the well-being of the Korean society through the expansion and further development of our company,“ says Tae-Sang Lee.

The Industrial Service Medal is one of the most important business honors the Korean government bestows. It is presented annually at the Foreign Company Day in South Korea. The event recognizes companies and institutions that promote investment in the East Asian country and thus contribute to the development of the South Korean economy. It is hosted by the South Korean Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy and the Korea Foreign Company Association (FORCA).

