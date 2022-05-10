Infrared emitters optimize technical textiles

Infrared heat for modern materials

Technical textiles are used in many demanding fields. Fabric for functional clothing is water-repellent yet breathable. A silicone-coated nylon fabric allows an airbag to inflate in a fraction of a second. Geotextiles are used in road construction as a base to prevent subsidence of the pavement.

During production, technical textiles require various heating processes – and infrared emitters often solve the necessary processes much more efficiently than conventional ovens.

Heraeus Noblelight will be exhibiting infrared emitters for the textile industry at the Techtextil trade fair in Frankfurt from June 21 to 24, in Hall 12, Stand B55, together with Elmatex, the expert for service and equipment in the textile industry.

The optimum wavelength for waterbased coatings

A customized infrared system from Heraeus Noblelight is helping British company Century Dyeing to implement a drying process within a limited time window and tight space constraints.

Century Dyeing, one of the UK’s leading commission dyeing and fabric processing companies, works with high quality synthetic fabrics used for parachutes, tents, hot air balloons and more.

When changing from dark colors to lighter shades, the dye on the fabric was not drying sufficiently and was being smeared by the web guide. Fast response medium wave infrared emitters provided a remedy here, because they dry the waterbased paint considerably faster with precisely tuned radiation in the medium wavelength range. At the same time, these emitters respond to control commands within seconds. This enables rapid temperature changes and, in the event of an unforeseen belt stop, damage to the material is minimized by a quick shutdown.

Flexible infrared systems eliminate bottlenecks in manufacturing

Infrared emitters also offer advantages due to their compact design. Existing drying lines such as stenter frames can be supplemented by infrared emitters and thus accelerated.

Demands are constantly increasing and heating processes must not limit production. Infrared systems offer particularly efficient possibilities for preheating, smoothing, laminating, embossing, fusing or drying technical textiles through contact-free and fast heat transfer.

Infrared radiation is a proven heat source in textile processing, because infrared radiation generates heat directly in the material without an intermediate medium. This means that large amounts of energy can be transferred quickly. This helps to reduce energy consumption, increase production speed and minimize production costs.

Infrared emitters made of quartz glass are often superior to conventional methods such as hot air and steam, as well as ceramic and metal emitters, because their wavelength, shape and power can be precisely matched to the product and process.

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company“s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2020 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of EUR31.5 billion with approximately 14,800 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

