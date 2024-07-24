Innovation at Bayer:

When Inventory Management Becomes a Science

Bayer Germany has chosen Timly for managing assets and related maintenance in their lab reactors. With Timly“s cloud-based web app and smart QR technology, Bayer has found a powerful asset management solution that is intuitive and offers anytime, anywhere access. This ensures machinery and equipment are always up-to-date with routine and mandatory servicing and maintenance.

Timly’s asset management software was conceived out of the realization that all organizations, regardless of their sector, face challenges in managing their assets. Conventional management systems, such as spreadsheets, offer only limited solutions that often come with significant challenges, such as keeping the data current, avoiding data errors, missing records, and having information scattered across multiple files and locations. Needless to say, these issues make inventory management processes unnecessarily time-consuming and stressful.

With these challenges in mind, Timly has developed a modern and innovative inventory management software that enables organizations to streamline and safeguard effective management of their assets in one central place. Bayer Germany has chosen Timly to manage their lab reactors at the Chemical Development Department of its headquarters in Wuppertal.

Why Bayer Chose Timly for Advanced Inventory Management

„Where is this equipment located?“, „Has maintenance been performed on this reactor?“, „Who is responsible for this tool?“. These were daily concerns for Bayer’s Chemical Development department.

Finding a solution that streamlines and simplifies asset management processes, eliminates errors and uncertainties, and ensures that the inventory database is always accessible and up-to-date had become indispensable and a top priority for Bayer.

„In our Chemical Development Department in Wuppertal, we needed to find a solution to gain a better overview of our inventory. The goal was to unify and modernize processes to implement better working methods. It turned out that Timly was a perfect match,“ says Jan Wendel, Lab Technician at Bayer Supply Center Wuppertal.

The Science of Inventory Management

At the Bayer site in Wuppertal, new pharmaceuticals are researched and developed, and new active ingredients are produced. Consequently, the site is equipped with numerous lab reactors, which are essential for daily operations.

To streamline operations, the Chemical Development Department has outfitted its lab reactors with Timly QR code labels. Scanning these codes grants users access to the reactor’s digital records in Timly, allowing employees to check reactor details and ensure maintenance and other deadlines are met.

The Bayer team in Wuppertal has also implemented a maintenance management software with schedule for the lab reactors, using digital checklists and protocols in Timly. Timly“s cloud-based web app provides real-time insight into the reactors and their maintenance status. Its multi-user functionality ensures that reactor information is easily communicated across different teams.

„Now, everybody has a faster overview of the devices in all labs, can execute maintenance of the reactors, and we have a digital solution.“ – Jan Wendel, Lab Technician at Bayer Supply Center Wuppertal

With four years of expertise and a prestigious and diverse range of clients, Timly has established itself as a leading platform for organizations of all sizes and sectors seeking to manage their inventory effectively.

„Timly is a great tool for easily managing all kinds of inventory and stocktakes. It is intuitive and there is a lot of flexibility for how to manage your assets.“ – Jan Wendel, Lab Technician at Bayer Supply Center Wuppertal

Timly Software AG, based in Zurich, was founded in 2020 and has quickly expanded its presence across Europe and beyond. Catering to companies of all sizes and industries, Timly offers intuitive, cloud-based asset tracking software that simplifies inventory management. Whether it’s machines, tools, vehicles, IT equipment, or office furniture, Timly enables easy management of any type of inventory, regardless of function and location. Founders Philipp Baumann and Fitim Mehmeti established Timly to tackle the complex inventory challenges faced by modern businesses and organizations, and the company has since grown to a dedicated team of 30.

Contact

Timly Software AG

Jennifer Ritz

Andreasstr. 5

8050 Zürich

Phone: + +41 44 500 35 20

E-Mail:

Url: https://timly.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.