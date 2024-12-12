Innovative Series E Valve Technology at Semicon Europa

The three companies of the Busch Group – Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions – showcased their solutions together at the Semicon Europa 2024 trade show in Munich.

Visitors to Semicon Europa could talk to experts from the Busch Group about vacuum pumps, leak detectors, gas abatement systems and valves.

The HiPace 3400 IT turbomolecular vacuum pumps from Pfeiffer Vacuum have been specially developed for challenging applications in ion implantation and are the most compact turbopumps in their class. The TORRI BD 0100 / 0600 from Busch Vacuum Solutions are oil-free multi-stage rotary lobe vacuum pumps. They offer short pump-down times for load lock chambers and are characterized by the fact that they are small, light, and energy-efficient. The thermal gas abatement technology from centrotherm clean solutions combines the benefits of combustion with electrically heated exhaust gas treatment, providing a sustainable solution with a minimal CO2 footprint for CVD and metal etching processes.

As a special highlight, the new product Series E from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions was presented at the trade show. These electric angle valves for high vacuum applications set an industry standard with superior control, energy efficiency, reliability, and significant cost savings. Series E offers an electric actuation system that is first in its class, designed for precision and robust performance. It features a failsafe mechanism to maintain safety during power losses and a local mode for manual operation during maintenance. This reduces mechanical stress and ensures consistent, safe performance.

The valves are reliable for critical settings, ranging from 10-3 to 10-9 mbar. Its efficient 24 V DC electric actuation and robust elastomer seal ensure high performance. Designed for easy integration, the right-angle structure enhances system compatibility and user-friendliness.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

