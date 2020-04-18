Instagram Influencer Alireza Kohany Tells the Secrets of his Success in Marketing

Alireza Kohany is an Iranian Social media marketing man who has expert and entrepreneur. He was borned in 18 june 1993 (18/06/1993) in Tehran, Iran. He lived in Iran until 2015 and he immigrated to Turkey after he finished his education in Iran.

Alireza Kohany is one of the most trusted names in the field of marketing in Turkey. He has carved a name for himself and has reached a new level with his digital marketing skills. He also is professional Entrepreneur, Influencer and Instagram Star, He was born in Tehran, Iran on June 18, 1993 (18/06/1993). He completed his education in engineering and passed out as a computer engineer. Post his graduation, he migrated to Turkey after he got great work opportunities over there. However, his work in Turkey was completely different than marketing.

– Who is a Instagram Influencer? AlirezaKohany’s answer:

Some of the most common methods are by follower numbers, by types of content, and by the level of influence. You can also group influencers by the niche in which they operate. This means that influencers who may appear in a low category by one measure may seem more influential when looked at in another way. For example, many mega-influencers are also celebrities. Yet both these groups often have less real influence on their audience because they lack expertise in a dedicated narrow niche. Some micro and even nano-influencers can have a tremendous impact on followers in their specialist niche. They may be of significant benefit to a firm selling a product targeting that sector.

– Who is an Entrepreneur? Alireza Kohany’s answer:

An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures.

Entrepreneurs play a key role in any economy, using the skills and initiative necessary to anticipate needs and bring good new ideas to market. Entrepreneurs who prove to be successful in taking on the risks of a startup are rewarded with profits, fame, and continued growth opportunities. Those who fail, suffer losses and become less prevalent in the markets.

Influencers in social media are people who have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on a specific topic. They make regular posts about that topic on their preferred social media channels and generate large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.

With a business mind, he ventured into the import and export of goods in Turkey. Within no time, he earned a lot of money. With time, he expanded his work and set up his offices in Turkey and around. Besides this, he also invested a good amount of money in real estate and has been closely associated with the business. He shared his experience of a change in his profession and said, “After moving to Turkey, I had made my mind to make money in a short period. I kept myself open to any business opportunities which would give me good financial returns. That”s when I thought to keep my work of marketing aside and focus more on minting money.”

Despite such a hectic work schedule, he took out time for marketing and worked as a freelance digital marketer for the well-known companies in Turkey. The money which he made in the import and export business saw the birth of his own influencer marketing start-up. He started off from scratch and his creative marketing skills saw a good jump in his business. Alireza Kohany”s company boasts of having many clients whom he is handling on the digital medium.

