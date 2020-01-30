Integration of the Rotamat into digital networks

Coating of mass-produced small parts

At the PaintExpo Walther Trowal presents the Rotamat system for coating of mass-produced parts with several new technical features. They facilitate the integration of this machine into digital networks, expand the range of coating applications and make its operation even easier.

When it comes to the precise coating of mass-produced small parts made from plastic, metal or wood, the Rotamat coaters have proven themselves numerous times. Based on various customer suggestions Walther Trowal has adapted the Rotamat machine range to today“s requirements.

Future-oriented communication

Since manufacturing processes are increasingly integrated into digital networks, Walther Trowal will be equipping its Rotamat systems with a touch panel and integrated OPC-UA communication protocol. This allows sending process data from various machines to higher level control systems or uploading them to the cloud, irrespective of who the equipment manufacturers are.

With the integration of various pieces of equipment into an industrie 4.0 environment Frank Siegel, the sales manager for „coating technology“ at Walther Trowal expects numerous customer benefits: „With the new interface the Rotamat coaters can be easily integrated into networked manufacturing processes. It will allow us to provide higher efficiencies along the complete coating process chain. And, of course, it will also allow the Walther Trowal specialists to perform on-line trouble shooting.“

Even, homogeneous coating thickness

New sensor technology and an electro-pneumatic valve on the spray gun permits Walther Trowal to precisely regulate the spray volume of the coating media. This ensures that the precise quantity of coating material arrives at the work pieces during the entire coating process. The result: Even, homogeneous coating thickness and a high life expectation of the applied coating material.

Intensive cooling

Some paint systems or coatings demand a quick, sometimes abrupt, cooling phase of the work pieces after the coating operation. For this reason, Walther Trowal has added a by-pass that, upon completion of the coating process, circumvents the heating unit and guides ambient air into the coating drum. This prevents the work pieces from sticking to each other, when they are discharged from the machine. The result: A higher ratio of finished work pieces in premium quality.

Safe filling of the pressure vessel

To date, when working with solvent-based coating materials, the pressure vessel containing the coating material hat to be disconnected from the material panel for the filling operation, because it could only be opened in the explosion-protected filling room. Since now the air is suctioned off before opening the lid, the pressure vessel can remain at the machine or on the weighing scale. This eliminates a complete operational step.

Walther Trowal at the PaintExpo 2020

April 21 – 24, 2020 | Karlsruhe | Germany

Hall 2, booth 2310

About Walther Trowal

For more than 80 years Walther Trowal has developed, produced and sold modular and custom-engineered solutions for numerous finishing challenges in the field of surface treatment.

Initially only making vibratory finishing equipment, over the years Walther Trowal has continuously broadened its product range and today offers a wide portfolio of equipment and services for improving all kinds of surfaces, e.g. mass finishing, part cleaning, shot blasting and drying of a wide spectrum of work pieces, last but not least, the coating of mass produced small parts.

Walther Trowal offers complete surface treatment solutions: By linking the various equipment modules and automating the complete process, Walther Trowal precisely adapts the process technologies to the customer requirements. This also includes various types of peripheral equipment and process water cleaning and recycling systems. Of course, Walther Trowal also offers comprehensive pre- and after-sale service like sample processing in one of our demonstration labs and global repair and maintenance service.

Walther Trowal serves many customers in many industries around the world. For example, in the automotive and aerospace industry, medical engineering and wind power generation.

