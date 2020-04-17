Integration Tip – ZENEC E>GO Core Media Center

“Ideal retrofit option for later Volkswagen models” is the verdict of the German Car & HiFi magazine (03/2020) on the new ZENEC multimedia naviceiver

E>GO Core from multimedia specialist ZENEC is a modern design for easy fitting of a cutting-edge infotainer with a large touchscreen into later VAG MIB models like the VW Golf 7, Polo 6, Passat, Passat Variant, Passat Alltrack, Tiguan II and the Skoda Octavia III. The basis of this smart concept is the Z-E1010, a car radio and media receiver with a 10.1″/25.7 cm display. Vehicle-specific kits are available for the device with front panels and all the connecting accessories. The German Car & HiFi magazine has thoroughly tested the Z-E1010 in combination with the kit: A “great concept with deep vehicle integration”, is what the testers say in issue 03/2020, awarding this “innovative system solution” the “Integration Tip” accolade.

OPTIMAL VEHICLE INTEGRATION

“A highlight of the Core unit is the deep integration with the CAN system of later MIB2 vehicles from Volkswagen”, is the judgment of the respected testers. That includes interfacing with the driver information display, OPS, multifunction steering wheel, car menu and the Climatronic status display – but that”s not all. “The Core can also be connected with the cockpit vehicle data display via an optional OBD dongle. RealDash, the virtual dashboard app offers diverse graphical layouts of the instrument panel and displays data such as charge air pressure, fuel tank level and engine speed in real time.”

SMART SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

“Naturally, the Core communicates optimally not only with the vehicle electronics but also with smartphones”, the tech journalists explain, “for instance, SmartLink Direct mirrors the screen content of Apple iOS and Android smartphones on the Core display”. In the case of Android phones the app control is possible directly from the touchscreen of the Core. “The WebLink 2.0 function offers improved integration of interesting apps like YouTube, ShoutCast, or audio and video players”, the testers add in their praise of the features.

COMPLETE INFOTAINMENT FEATURE SET

“The Core offers the complete range of multimedia features that one is used to from ZENEC”, says Car & HiFi, while emphasizing the integrated digital radio DAB+ receiver. “It supports DAB comfort functions like Service Following, MOT Slideshow, DLS text, Comfort Scan, and offers an informative display of metadata of the current radio program.” In addition, there is an FM tuner, two USB ports, the integrated Bluetooth system and many AV connections – for example, two camera inputs.

FULLY-FLEDGED NAVIGATION

Obtainable separately, the navigation package is specially tailored to the Core touchscreen car radio. With detailed maps of 47 European countries the testers also find it convincing: “Together with the navigation software Z-EMAP-CORE, the Z-E1010 can be upgraded to a fully-fledged naviceiver. (…) The navigation system offers very good route guidance including road signs.”

SAFE OPERATION

Extra praise is given by Car & HiFi for the ease of use of the media center: “The Core also offers the tidy user interface for which ZENEC is renowned. The enormous size of the very responsive touchscreen enables generous display of all controls, which also contributes to safe operation when driving.”

SUMMARY

“The E>GO Core is a well-conceived concept in every sense”, is the conclusion of the testers. “Beside the wide range of multimedia functions we are used to from ZENEC, it offers an enormous depth of integration with the vehicle electronics, making it attractive as an ideal retrofit option for later Volkswagen models.”

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, roof mount and universal monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras and headphones. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work. With the new line up 2018 there are E>GOs to fit into over 60 models of vehicle.

