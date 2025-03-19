International Management of Business Projects

Senergia UG is Your Partner for Business Expansion in the EU

Stuttgart, Germany – Senergia UG, an entrepreneurial company managed by JF Kaertner, has specialized in international business project management since 2015, supporting international companies in planning and implementing their business projects across the EU. With expertise in operational organization, marketing, and sales, Senergia offers strategic project planning and execution, ensuring seamless international business expansion by coordinating and monitoring key business activities in consultation with legal, marketing, and IT professionals, Senergia ensures a structured and efficient market entry.

Driving Business Success with a Mandated Agent Approach

Effective strategy implementation is critical for business success. Senergia UG acts as a mandated agent to professionally oversee and manage the execution of business strategies. By focusing on operational efficiency, Senergia ensures that all business activities align with the client“s goals.

Key Service Areas

Senergia UG provides a wide range of services to support international business expansion and project execution, including:

> Establishment of Business Structures: Turnkey solutions for setting up commercial structures, covering legal, organizational, and marketing aspects.

> Post-Merger Integration (PMI) Monitoring: Ensuring structured monitoring and seamless operational and strategic integration in cross-border mergers.

> Cooperation Management: Professional oversight of corporate partnerships in product distribution and development, including AI and blockchain solutions.

> Business Problem-Solving: Identifying and resolving obstacles in stalled business projects to ensure smooth progress.

For more information on how Senergia UG can support your international business projects, contact me via the homepage or on LinkedIn.

Company-Contact

Senergia UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

JF Kaertner

Königstrasse 10c

70173 Stuttgart

Phone: 0711

Fax: 91267622

E-Mail:

Url: https://senergia.de/english

