Invest in Bogotá to Participate in IBTM World in Barcelona, Spain

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The Bogotá Convention Bureau, a business unit of Invest in Bogotá, is set to make its debut at IBTM World, one of the world’s premier events in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry.

Representing Bogotá on the global stage, the Convention Bureau will join the Colombia Pavilion in collaboration with ProColombia. The goal? To position Bogotá as a top-tier destination for international events and expand its reach into key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

This year’s IBTM World will gather approximately 2,500 hosted buyers, presenting a remarkable business opportunity for Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá.

Over the course of three days, the Bogotá Convention Bureau has scheduled over 40 meetings with event organizers and representatives from leading corporate associations. Their objective: to highlight Bogotá’s unique value proposition and competitive advantages, including its strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, vibrant cultural venues, and specialized MICE services that position it as a standout destination for international events.

Earlier this year, on August 20-21, the Bogotá Convention Bureau participated in IBTM Americas as well, where they held 32 meetings and built meaningful connections with event and congress organizers. This proactive engagement resulted in identifying five promising opportunities across corporate, associative, and support sectors.

IBTM World will take place at Fira Barcelona, located at Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain. The Bogotá Convention Bureau will be at Colombia’s Stand M70.

Follow the Bogotá Convention Bureau’s journey and stay updated on this event through their social media channels. X: @bogotabureau, Instagram: @bogotabureau, Tiktok: @bogotabureau, Facebook y LinkedIn: Greater Bogota Convention Bureau.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is the city’s leading agency for investment promotion, international event attraction, and fostering a thriving high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem. It’s a public-private initiative supported by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District.

The agency’s mission is to drive socio-economic development, boost competitiveness, and enhance the quality of life in Bogotá and its surrounding region by positioning the city as Latin America’s premier business destination. For six consecutive years, invest in Bogotá has been recognized as one of the best entities in its field globally and one of the top four in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This distinction comes from the Global Best to Invest Report published annually by Site Selection International.

