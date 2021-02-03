ITandFactory announces first Visio P&ID Process Designer Intl. Conference

VIC 2021 focuses on bringing an in-depth insight and experience of a new solution for Process Engineers based on Microsoft Visio.

By mid of 2020 ITandFactory proudly announced the new release of Visio PID Process Designer (VPID 2020) with the vision to provide an enhanced yet cost-effective, automated and easy-to-use solution for the creation of smart and quick PIDs and PFDs. It is a perfect solution for the Process industry with enhanced functionalities on Visio® based platform and object-oriented technology fused with intelligent and automatic features for improving productivity for process designers.

Today, ITandFactory invites and welcomes you to the very first Visio P&ID Process Designer International Conference. The VIC 2021 – digital conference – focuses on bringing an in-depth experience of a perfect solution for process engineers based on Microsoft Visio. The new platform will provide an opportunity for users to learn and share their own experiences and will show how it helps to change the traditional methods for creating PFDs and P&IDs.

In this digital conference you will learn about Visio P&ID Process Designer, and how its innovative and inbuilt database is useful for the process engineers to accelerate their day-to-day activities and create smart and intelligent PFDs/P&IDs and deliverables associated with them. The VIC 2021 digital event will provide a platform to industry experts and users to share their own experiences, shifting of the latest technology in the industry, keynotes and live demonstrations of the latest release and emerging trends in process industry.

Ajit Joshi, Managing Director of ITandFactory: “We are excited to announce this conference, our very first event for Visio P&ID Process Designer. This stand-alone, easy-to-use and cost-effective product has witnessed a rapid growth globally, as we have combined the world-class CADISON technology with Microsoft’s Visio, which is now a preferred platform of the process industry, rather than a traditional CAD platform. We have organized this event in three different time zones so it is convenient to our attendees, regardless of which part of the world they come from. The agenda is crafted quite meticulously, all sessions are very informative and also we will be announcing exciting offers for the participants.”

Are you ready to learn about the Digital Engineering in Visio? Please feel free to get the experience in this virtual event, which explores the power of Visio, smart documentation, reusability and many more.

Take the next step towards our global virtual event on 17th and 18th February 2021.

Please register yourself today and stay up-to-date with industry proven methods and digitalize your strategies for your process engineering. Discover how Visio P&ID Process Designer helps engineers globally to overcome their challenges to deliver projects faster and error-free.

Visio P&ID Process Designer International Conference 2021

information and details for registration:

Date: 17th and 18th February 2021

For Registrations, please visit:

VIC 2021 International Conference

Contacts:

Neilsoft Inc.

6830 N. Haggerty Road

Canton, MI 48187

Phone: +1 (734)-459-1100

ITandFactory GmbH (a fully owned subsidiary of Neilsoft Ltd.) is one of the leading providers of complete processing industry solutions based on innovative technologies.

Visio® P&ID Process Designer is a Microsoft Visio®-based solution developed by ITandFactory GmbH for process engineers to transform their ideas quickly into PFDs/P&IDs. Visio® Process Designer adds intelligence, object-oriented database technology, report generation, document management, revision management and improved drawings generation capabilities for enhanced productivity. It is cost effective, user-friendly and very easy to learn for any Microsoft Office user.

Further information:

www.visiopid.com

Company-Contact

ITandFactory GmbH

Daniela Konrad

Auf der Krautweide 32

65812 Bad Soden

Phone: +49 6196 93490-42

Fax: +49 6196 93490-49

E-Mail: Daniela.Konrad@Itandfactory.com

Url: http://www.itandfactory.com

Press

M-Go Communications

Margot Goerzel

Koenigsteiner Weg 11

65835 Liederbach

Phone: +49 6196 653211

E-Mail: margot.goerzel@mgo-communications.com

Url: http://www.mgo-communications.com

