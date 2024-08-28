Joint Appearance of the Busch Group Companies at Semicon India 2024

The three companies of the Busch Group – Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions – announce their joint presence at Semicon India 2024.

The booth will showcase the combined competence of the three companies by presenting their wide range of vacuum solutions and technological expertise. This includes vacuum pumps, contamination management systems, leak detectors, valves, gas abatement solutions and comprehensive sub-fab management, all aimed at improving the infrastructure of Indian semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Under the headings „Ultimate Product Range“ and „Total Fab Solutions“, visitors can discover the Group’s joint product portfolio. Rajat Sabharwal, General Manager of Pfeiffer Vacuum India, says: „India is progressively developing into a semiconductor manufacturing nation. The sector is growing steadily, and we are excited to contribute to this growth by providing not only our Total Fab Solutions but also state-of-the-art service support.“ Mithun Chakraborty, General Manager of Busch Vacuum Solutions India, adds: „The Indian semiconductor sector is expected to reach a turnover of more than 100 billion US dollars by 2032 and is therefore also promoted by the Indian Government. This growth and the related government focus will enhance India’s position in the global market, create jobs, foster innovation, and boost the economy. With its expertise and complete solutions, the Busch Group in India will be part of this development and support the country’s burgeoning semiconductor industry.“

Unmatched range of vacuum and abatement solutions

ASM 392 mobile leak detector: With its integrated turbomolecular vacuum pump, the ASM 392 from Pfeiffer Vacuum is SEMI S2 compliant and optimized for rapid pump downs and short response times on large test objects. Its dry, frictionless backing pump and a powerful high vacuum pump make it ideal for testing in clean room environments.

ATH 2804 M turbopump: With a compact footprint, Pfeiffer Vacuum“s ATH 2804 M magnetically levitated turbomolecular vacuum pumps provide high gas throughput and are ideal for semiconductor manufacturing processes.

TORRI BD 0100 dry pump: TORRI BD from Busch Vacuum Solutions offer short pump down times for load lock chambers and are among the smallest, lightest and most energy-efficient dry multi-stage rotary lobe vacuum pumps on the market.

CT-TW-H thermal abatement: The high-temperature thermal abatement system from centrotherm clean solutions will be showcased in a digital format. It combines the wide process coverage of flame abatement with the fuel-free aspects of plasma abatement, with lower operating costs and secondary emissions. Able to destroy the molecular process gas NF3 at class-leading levels with extremely low NOx emissions, the CT-TW-H finally delivers a sustainable solution with a minimal carbon footprint to the CVD and metal-etch process family.

Trade show visitors can meet experts from Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions at Semicon India from September 11-13, 2024, in booth H1X01 at India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

Contact

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Sabine Neubrand

Berliner Straße 43

35614 Asslar

Phone: 49 (0)6441 802 – 1223

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.