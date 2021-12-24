Josip Heit: Christmas message from the Chairman of the Board of GSB Group

Christmas is not a season. It is a feeling, my idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is quite simple: to love others!

It’s an incredible feeling when you know you’ve helped change the world for the better, even if it’s only in a small way. Do something bigger than yourself.

First, by being more equal, we gain a world where status is less important, where uncomfortable class distinctions gradually disappear, where social anxiety is less of a barrier to social interaction, and where people are less plagued by trust issues, self-doubt and low self-esteem.

Knowledge is very important in life. If we look at life as a vehicle, knowledge is the fuel for it. Without the right knowledge, you cannot run your life. If you don’t have fuel for your vehicle, you will stay at the place where you are and will not move forward. Similarly, if you don’t have knowledge, your life will not move forward, it will be the same every day.

It takes effort and conviction to persevere and stay committed to achieve your goal. If you doubt whether it is worth the effort, imagine how you will feel and what you will have when you reach your goal.

Education is something we have to pursue day by day, education comes from within; you get it through struggle, effort and thought.“

Like the muscle in our body, the brain also becomes strong where we exercise it. We live in a world where knowledge is the most valuable skill that can be sold. Revolutions in technology and communications have created an entire economy of high-tech, well-paid jobs that can be located anywhere.

Let these Christmas quotes remind you of the peace and joy that the world experiences on this very special day. It is one of the holiest holidays in the Christian calendar, celebrating a birth – the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a time of celebration, lights, giving, kindness, generosity and love – no matter what religion you belong to!

Peace on earth will come and stay if we live Christmas every day! Merry Christmas, dear partners, families and friends around the world, Yours, Josip Heit – Chairman of the Board, of GSB Group

Die UNIAN (für Ukrainische Unabhängige Informationsagentur), mit Sitz in Kiew ist eine private ukrainische Nachrichtenagentur. Sie produziert und liefert politische, wirtschaftliche und finanzielle Informationen sowie einen Foto-Reportservice.

