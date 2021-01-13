Josip Heit on G999: “Criticism on the merits can be discussed, defamation is reported

Criticism is understood to be the assessment on the basis of standards. In addition to the meaning of examining judgement and expressing it in appropriate words, criticism – especially in the verb form kritisieren as well as monierung, also denotes an objection or criticism, provided that criticism is conducted in the matter, this is part of our democracy:

Defamation, on the other hand, in German criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even though they know that the allegations are untrue.

According to §187 of the Criminal Code, the penal provision is: “Whoever, against his better knowledge, asserts or disseminates an untrue fact in relation to another, which is likely to make the latter contemptible or to disparage him in public opinion or to endanger his credit, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or with a fine and, if the offence is committed publicly or by dissemination of a content (§11 paragraph 3), with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or with a fine.”

The editor Markus Miller, from the “Wallstreet Online”, in relation to recent extremely questionable “criticism” of the G999 project, which in many cases even fulfils the criminal offence of defamation and credit risk in the case of some “media”, brings it to a perfectly comprehensible factual point by putting it down on paper with the smug pen of the attentive observer of the scene:

“I find it regrettable how currently many media simply jump on the – justifiably critical – Handelsblatt article and simply adapt it from its contents, to avoid the word “copy” for once.”

G999 is a uniquely electronic system, card reader and app that enables telecommunication and messenger via blockchain, inspired by the deflationary token economic model. It enables ultra-fast payments, micro-fees and a host of other options. https://g999main.net/

Referring to the article at “Wallstreet Online”, Josip Heit, as Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, tells journalists, today, Wednesday 13 January 2021: “Philosopher Anne-Barb Hertkorn calls critique “a basic function of thinking reason and, when applied to one’s own thinking, becomes an essential feature of judgment claiming validity.”

“Criticism, in my opinion, is considered one of the most important human abilities in the sense of an art of judgement. One can be open-minded or sceptical about new things, but what one is not allowed to do as a medium is to brazenly slander a supposedly topical report in order to impose one’s own questionable interpretative sovereignty on the reader by means of lurid text lines – which is nothing other than arbitrariness, moreover by means of a mendacious abuse of press freedom – far removed from any adherence to the ethical standards of the press code.

That one then also tries to justify baseless phrases and assertions by means of shyster lawyers is shameful, to say the least! Martin Luther (professor of theology and initiator of the Reformation) aptly said more than 500 years ago: “It’s good to ride on someone else’s ass through the fire”, which in the context of many a “critical article” fits when “journalists” are looking for a scoop (sensation) against the background of declining circulation and in the end only questionable gibberish or simply unrealistic statements come out, the main thing is that the circulation is right… “

Moreover, paragraph 1 of the Press Code clearly states: “Respect for the truth, respect for human dignity and truthful information of the public are the highest commandments of the press”.

Josip Heit welcomes in this context: “It is good that currently, at least at “Wallstreet Online”, a journalist has managed not to brush off slander in a dull manner, but has taken the trouble to deal with a subject.

Josip Heit notes, moreover, that he already said publicly in an interview on 14 September 2020: “Cryptocurrencies offer many opportunities, which is why innovation should be made possible through regulation and not prevented. Therefore, I personally find it very good that the EU Commission wants to present a legislative proposal for their regulation this autumn.”

Source: https://digital-magazin.de/josip-heit-gold-standard-banking-im-interview-zum-thema-kryptowaehrungen

Seit 2011 agiert die GSB AG als weltweite Holdinggesellschaft mit Fokus auf einzigartige/reine Mineralien und Metalle.

Die GSB mit Sitz in Düsseldorf ist einer der Weltmarktführer in den Bereichen Bergbau, Raffinerie und weltweiter Handel mit Eigen- und Fremdressourcen.

Mit dem ersten Schritt der industriellen Entwicklung, über die Herstellung bis hin zum Handel, stellt die GSB-Gruppe den Schutz der Umwelt an die Spitze ihrer Agenda. Das gesamte Unternehmen agiert als ein in sich geschlossenes Ökosystem – von der Basis bis zur Endnutzung.

Mit unserem weltweit vernetzten Vertriebssystem für Industriemineralien und -metalle in über 120 Ländern garantieren wir jederzeit eine Versorgung in höchster Qualität. Die Rohstoffe werden in unseren eigenen Werken und LBMA-Raffinerien zu höchster Qualität veredelt.

