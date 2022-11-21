KNX Member Apricum at „The Big 5“ exhibition in Dubai

Apricum exhibits KNX devices at the KNX booth

You will find us in the fair area at the joint booth of KNX Associaction – Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3 Trade Centre Arena SS2 H116/ H118

At the KNX booth you will get an overview of all current smart products from our KNX device range through our visualisation.

-We are pleased to welcome all those interested in KNX.

-We look forward to new contacts and KNX business relationships.

-We are happy to meet KNX wholesalers or KNX project managers.

-We are pleased to present you our brand and product quality made in EU

-More informations and news

We have devices available for viewing on request. Please contact our Apricum Sales Manager.

KNX assiciaction is supporting partner at the BIG5 fair:

KNX Association is the creator and owner of the KNX technology – the worldwide STANDARD for all applications in home and building control, ranging from lighting and blind control to various security systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, monitoring, alarming, water control, energy management, smart metering as well as household appliances, audio/video and many more.

Apricum is a leading manufacturer of KNX devices in Southeast Europe. We manufacture the best KNX quality at an advantageous price-performance ratio at our production site in Split, Croatia. The long-term and close cooperation with customers guarantees exceptional satisfaction.

For years, we have repeatedly successfully met the requirements of the high quality level of leading manufacturers in various audits and we are officially certified according to ISO 9001: 2015.

All of this is the basis for our continuous improvement in our process and quality standards. The Apricum team is continuously being trained according to the guildelines from IPC (Association Connecting Electronics Industries). We stand for product quality, on-time deliveries and high reliability in all our processes.

Our certified production has more than 20 years of experience in the development and manufacture of KNX products and guarantees their reliability. All products are produced and tested on modern production lines.

Company-Contact

Apricum d.o.o.

Olivera Tomić

Mažuranićeva 4

21312 Podstrana

Phone: +385 912 061 036

E-Mail: apricum@apricum.com

Url: https://www.apricum.com/

Press

MARKTWERT Marketing Consulting

Matthias Fischer

An der Scheuerbreite 12

93073 Neutraubling

Phone: 09401912690

E-Mail: erfolg@marktwert.net

Url: http://www.marktwert.marketing

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.