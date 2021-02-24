Large Screen Infotainer for VW, Seat and SKODA: ZENEC Z-E2055

ZENEC’s new touchscreen car radio integrates perfectly in VAG vehicles, impressing with its large 9″/22.9 cm real glass display

Very latest multimedia on a large 9″/22.9 cm screen for VW, SEAT and SKODA – with the E>GO Z-E2055 the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC introduces a vehicle-specific infotainer which is equipped with every thinkable refinement. The Z-E2055 integrates perfectly in vehicles based on the Golf 5 and Golf 6 platforms, impressing with a wide range of functions, including DAB+, Apple CarPlay und Android Auto.

PURPOSE BUILT FOR VW, SEAT AND SKODA

Perfect in-vehicle integration – as always with the ZENEC E>GO series. With its specific form of construction and button illumination color that can be switched between red and white, the Z-E2055 fits tailor-made into the cockpit of diverse VW, SEAT and SKODA models. Interfaced with the vehicle electronics via the vehicle CAN bus, it supports comfort functions such as MFD/MFD+, multifunction steering wheel connection, and the display of OPS and Climatronic.

APPLE CARPLAY AND GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO

The Z-E2055 media center is Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto certified. To use these functions you just have to connect an iPhone or Android-mobile phone via a USB port – and you’re ready to start. CarPlay and Android Auto provide access to applications such as navigation, media player or messenger services. Control of device functions is easy and smooth via the capacitive glass display of the Z-E2055 or, thanks to Apple Siri or Google Assistant, even more comfortably by voice input.

BEST ENTERTAINMENT

The Z-E2055 turns the cockpit into a high tech control center that you can easily control via its large fast-response 9″/22.9 cm real glass display and the row of hard keys on the front of the device. ZENEC’s multimedia center has two USB ports: not only for playing a wide range of A/V formats, but also for docking iPhones or Android smartphones; and for playing back media. In addition, there are sophisticated tools to optimize the sound: an audio DSP with 5-channel time alignment for individual adjustment of the speaker channels; an 8-band graphic equalizer; and an active crossover with selectable 12 dB or 24 dB/octave high and low-pass filters.

OPTIMAL RADIO RECEPTION WITH DAB+

Enjoyment of digital radio stations in high quality audio is provided by the innovative DAB+ tuner with the latest receiver technology. The tuner is impressive for its clear digital radio reception. But it also scores high marks for its comfort functions: MOT Slideshow, DLS Text, DAB-DAB Service Following and Comfort Scan are included. The high-sensitivity FM RDS tuner ensures good reception from conventional FM stations in regions inadequately covered by the DAB+ network.

TELEPHONY AND MUSIC STREAMING

The modern Bluetooth 4.2 module offers no stress hands-free functions with simple contact management of phone book favorites. Then there is a convenient contact search feature using initial letters of first name or last name, and comfortable wireless A2DP music streaming.

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work.

